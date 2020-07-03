The radio chatter sounds like it was broadcast from a war zone.
Looters were inside the Victoria’s Secret, busting windows at the Hotel Bennett and trying to break into Charleston Place. Gunfire had taken out the front window of a cigar bar, and someone reported two men with a rifle getting out of a car in front of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Fires had been reported on John Street and at the corner of King and Woolfe; a man called 911 when rioters tried to bust into his apartment above Prohibition. And near Cannon Street, a mob had assaulted a police officer.
Those are just the highlights, or lowlights, from a 30-minute stretch of more than six hours of tape released by the Consolidated Dispatch Center this week. Those recordings suggest the May 30 Charleston riot was even more violent and destructive than most people realized.
They also make it pretty clear why some 911 calls that evening weren’t immediately answered: For much of the night, police officers were outnumbered, surrounded and — at times — under attack.
“They were battling for control of the streets,” Mayor John Tecklenburg told City Council members this week. “They weren’t able to respond as they normally would to some calls.”
That has been the source of frustration, criticism and controversy in the month since a daytime protest turned into a nightmare. Restaurant owners have been particularly outspoken and unhappy about their staff and patrons getting trapped as rioters took the streets.
At one point on the tape, an officer reports that the owner of The MacIntosh has his employees barricaded in the back of the restaurant. Command staff tells the officer to keep them there with the doors locked — it would be safer than trying to evacuate them in the midst of violent chaos.
The Public Safety Operations Center radio chatter may not answer every question about that night, or end the criticism of the Charleston Police Department, but it contradicts outlandish claims that its officers “abandoned” the city. Instead, it records their efforts to save it.
And the tapes debunk one conspiracy theory fanned on social media: The police were never told to “stand down.”
In truth, for more than 12 hours the police barely slowed down. They were constantly ordered to arrest people and use “less lethal” methods — tear gas and pepper spray — to disperse crowds. But they were consistently outflanked, and they frequently had rioters coming at them from all directions.
Even with reinforcements from the Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant police as well as Berkeley and Dorchester counties, there were simply more rioters than cops downtown for much of the night.
Part of the reason the riot was so shocking is that nothing like it had happened in Charleston since the Red Summer a century ago — not after a North Charleston police officer shot Walter Scott, and not even after a racist gunned down nine people in Emanuel AME.
Maybe the police were caught off-guard, too, but they had a plan, and the tapes record them sticking to it as best they could. They devoted officers to three duties: containing the mob, answering 911 calls and protecting firefighters sent out on numerous arson calls that night.
Which was a smart move, given this city’s unfortunate history of devastating fires.
Heather Mulloy, the city’s assistant corporation counsel, outlined the timeline for City Council’s Public Safety Committee on Wednesday, explaining the tape of the 13-hour event had been condensed in half by editing out the dead air time.
After she narrated the night’s timeline — which started in the Market with rioters attacking tourists, residents and police with bottles and rocks — council members had few questions. Maybe they were stunned, like most people that night.
Because no one ever imagined this could happen here.
There will be more questions, and no doubt some people will continue to second-guess the police department’s tactics and decisions. But the tapes clear up some misconceptions, and make one thing abundantly clear:
The streets of Charleston were consumed by violence and chaos the night of May 30. And as bad as it was, it’s a wonder the city didn’t burn, and that no one was killed.