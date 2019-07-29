Congressman Joe Cunningham’s Twitter feed is now markedly less twitty.
On Sunday, the Charleston congressman posted a short video on Twitter showing his phone screen as he searched for Donald Trump’s account and — gasp — unfollowed the president.
“It was time,” Cunningham said in his tweet.
This was apparently in response to the president rage-tweeting about U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who represents the city of Baltimore and who has been somewhat critical of conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump on Saturday called Cummings' Baltimore district a “rat and rodent infested mess” and claimed “no human being would want to live there.”
Which is bad news for the president’s son-in-law, who apparently owns more than a dozen Baltimore-area apartment complexes that have been cited for hundreds of code violations.
But that's another story.
Of course, many people have called Trump’s Baltimore tweets some of the most overtly racist statements he’s made since moving into the White House … which is saying something.
Cunningham said nothing of the sort, but the timing suggests he considered the president’s statements at least unfortunate and inappropriate.
Although the congressman didn’t make a big deal out of it, the National Republican Congressional Committee — which is desperate to reclaim South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District seat — certainly did. On Monday, they called his tweet a “childish outburst” and accused him of being “so emotional.”
To clarify, they called Cunningham childish and emotional.
The good news for 1st District residents is that, with a Trumpless Twitter, the congressman’s blood pressure will likely return to its regularly scheduled chill levels.