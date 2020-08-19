Most Statehouse races are about as suspenseful as a Week 1 college football game.
Well, in a normal year.
Just like the big schools recruit some patsy to guarantee a win in their season opener, state lawmakers draw legislative districts to ensure themselves — or at least their party — a blowout. Which is why so many of them run unopposed in November. The other side knows there’s little point.
But Spencer Wetmore’s lopsided 20-point win in last week’s special election for the House District 115 seat didn’t follow the script. Because the James Island-based 115 is designed to be a GOP seat … and Wetmore is a Democrat.
Now, Wetmore — the Folly Beach city administrator — certainly worked hard for the win. She and GOP nominee Josh Stokes ran clean campaigns, and often agreed on issues, so a close race was expected. But 20 points? Even die-hard Democrats were astonished.
And that should have some local Republican candidates, like Charleston County, feeling blue.
David Slade reports that 61,000 new residents have relocated to the county in the past decade, and that has changed Charleston’s political calculus. The 115th House district is a perfect example.
In 2012 — the first election in the current configuration of the 115th (legislative districts are redrawn following each Census) — state Rep. Peter McCoy beat Democratic challenger Carol Tempel with a whopping 68% of the vote. But in their 2018 rematch, McCoy eked out a win with 51.45% of the vote to Tempel’s 48.52%. Mind you, McCoy — who resigned earlier this year after being named U.S. Attorney for South Carolina — is a nice guy respected on both sides of the aisle. The changing margin was mostly a reflection of those changing demographics.
For a long time, the Democrats were so hopelessly outmatched they often didn’t bother fielding candidates for many Charleston County offices. When Peter Tecklenburg won the county auditor’s race in 2012, it was the first time a Democrat had held the office in more than 20 years. Tecklenburg was reelected in 2016 by 17 points, and now it’s the Republicans who aren’t even bothering to field an opponent. The same goes for county Treasurer Mary Tinkler, who won the office in 2016 against respected Republican incumbent Andrew Smith with a razor-thin 50.26% of the vote.
Part of the reason for that, Republicans say, is the 2018 Register of Deeds race, when Democrat Michael Miller beat Republican Tom Hartnett by about 10 points. It was a clear sign that, countywide, Democrats now hold the edge.
Democrats say enthusiasm for Lindsey Graham challenger Jaime Harrison, and consternation about the presidential election, is helping their prospects — as well as their army of 2,000 local volunteers. But county party chair Colleen Condon says: “We’re going to work hard. We’re not taking anything for granted.”
Which is smart. Charleston County has time and again proven itself fiercely independent and willing to ignore party labels. Still, some Democrats are so optimistic they predict the defeat of 32-year veteran Sheriff Al Cannon (good luck with that), and a few believe they could take the 9th Circuit solicitor’s office from 13-year incumbent Scarlett Wilson.
Which would be difficult, since the 9th Circuit also includes GOP-friendly Berkeley County … and Wilson has proven an even-handed public servant.
The Democrats’ success here even has some in the party talking about taking the state Senate. Which would be laughable most years. They’d need to pick up five seats.
But Democrats point out that in 2018, now-Congressman Joe Cunningham carried the districts of state Sens. Chip Campsen and Sandy Senn. And internal polling shows them within striking distance of several incumbents.
It might not be so simple. Folks here aren’t opposed to ticket-splitting, and some local lawmakers have crossover appeal — Campsen for his environmental advocacy and Senn for her support of finishing Interstate 526. Republicans say the Miller-Harnett race was a wake-up call, and for now they’re focused on their slate of incumbents and a marquee match-up between state Rep. Nancy Mace and Cunningham for the 1st District congressional seat.
They’ll also get another shot at the 115th, a rematch between Wetmore and Stokes. But for now the local GOP finds itself in a position odd for South Carolina Republicans, but increasingly common in Charleston County:
Underdog.