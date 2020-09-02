The easy-to-follow, completely not contradictory, instructions for returning to school this fall, as told in e-pistolary form.
From: Charleston County School District
Re: Parents Update, July 31, 2020
Good morning, CCSD parents. We here at your child’s school hope you are safe, healthy and happy … and didn’t get a wild hair and take a summer vacation to Florida or Vegas, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently declared COVID-19 hot spots.
Sorry for the communication delay, but as you might imagine we’ve been pretty busy formulating a plan to get all our students back in the classroom for the fall semester.
The school board pushed our start date back to Sept. 8 due to the current rate of coronavirus infection in our community … and to buy us more time to come up with something resembling a coherent plan.
Earlier this week you received a “Parent Enrollment Option Form” with three choices from our Safe Restart Plan to decide how your child wants to hit the books this fall. The first option is traditional, in-person learning.
The second is “remote learning,” which means if the school can’t accommodate the number of returning students, we’ll use an alternating schedule. Your child will come to school every other day (we’ll sanitize the schools each evening) and take classes remotely other days until the virus dies out, which we’ve been assured will happen “any day now.”
Our third option is a “virtual academy,” in which certified teachers — but not ones from our school — will teach online classes. To join the virtual academy, students will be required to commit to at least nine weeks of online learning, even if their friends are back to having virus-free fun at school.
In-person students will be asked to wear masks in common areas, but can take them off once seated at their desks — all of which will be appropriately socially distanced!
From: Charleston County School District
Re: Enrollment Update, Aug. 13, 2020
Good afternoon, CCSD parents. Wow, are we ever sorry to do this. Turns out, 12,000 families signed up for the virtual academy, as apparently many of you don’t believe COVID-19 is on the run. So we’re going to need you to fill out forms again, even if you filled out the one due Aug. 4, and the second one that was due yesterday.
We promise this will be the FINAL form we ask you to fill out.
In response to parent complai … suggestions, we’re integrating our remote learning and virtual academy programs so your child gets the same instruction as her former (and future!) classmates. Let us be clear, CCSD is not eliminating the virtual academy. This is just a modification.
From: Charleston County School District
Re: Schedule pickup Update, Aug. 19, 2020
Good evening, CCSD parents. Your child’s schedule will be available for pickup at the school on Aug. 26-28, depending on his/her grade.
Sorry, we haven’t finalized schedules yet, so please stop calling the school to find out if your child will take classes remotely/virtually. We’ll let you know soon!
From: Charleston County School District
Re: Enrollment Update, Aug. 24, 2020
Good morning, CCSD parents. We’ll let families know this week if their students will start the semester in “temp/remote” status or back in the classroom. If that sounds ambiguous, it is! Truth is, 75 Calhoun doesn’t tell us anything.
The good news is 25% of students are eager to resume in-classroom learning. But as our math teacher, Ms. McGillicuddy, would point out, that means the remaining 75% want no part of this circus. Which makes the remote/virtual option a bit of a challenge.
Please note: Students attending in-person classes will no longer be allowed to take off masks at their desks.
From: Charleston County School District
Re: Schedule pickup Update, Aug. 31, 2020
Good afternoon, CCSD parents. Hope you got our previous email about the delayed schedule pickup, and didn’t show up at a locked and empty school … oops.
New schedule pickup dates are Sept. 1-2, depending on your child’s grade. Students returning to in-person classes next week will have their schedule emailed to them, but those selected for remote/virtual learning need to come by and pick up their schedules.
Yes, there’s a perfectly good reason we can’t simply email everyone’s schedule. It’s not like we’re making this up as we go along.