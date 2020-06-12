When Amy Barch launched a nonprofit to rehabilitate violent felons, she never anticipated this particular problem.
Last week, the founder of the Turning Leaf Project realized she desperately needed more T-shirts. The organization’s screen-printing shop was getting orders for Black Lives Matter shirts faster than her staff of 15 could churn them out.
“It’s a good problem to have,” Barch says. “We’re crushing it.”
That’s exactly what Turning Leaf is doing, and not just with T-shirts.
In the past decade, Barch’s cognitive behavior curriculum has changed the conversation on recidivism. Nationally, 2 out of 3 violent offenders — 67% — end up back in prison within three years of their release. But only 22% of Turning Leaf graduates, fewer than 1 in 4, are rearrested.
At a time when the country is having a national debate on social justice, those results have never been more pertinent. Rehabilitating repeat offenders cuts down on crime, saves lives and eases the burden on a chronically clogged criminal justice system.
It also makes fiscal sense: Taxpayers shell out $31,000 per year to house an inmate. It costs about $10,000 to put someone through Turning Leaf. Which is why state officials need to seriously consider investing in this program.
Turning Leaf’s success inspired the North Charleston nonprofit’s board of directors to consider expanding into Greenville and Columbia earlier this year. They were planning the fundraising campaign when the coronavirus derailed them. But that expansion is inevitable. Recidivist programs in other states have shown keen interest, because there is no national model for this. “We are getting some traction,” Barch says. “I do feel like there’s an opportunity for us.”
That’s because the program now has a record of long-term results, and it’s clear no one’s padding the stats. Turning Leaf accepts only those applicants most likely to commit more crime without an intervention.
The program is designed to rewire a felon’s thinking, to make him take responsibility for his actions and learn self-control and self-respect. For 10 weeks, these men sit in all-day classes and work part-time jobs. Then they work full time for six weeks while taking regular meetings with staff counselors.
They have to hold their jobs to graduate, and most do. For years, the city of Charleston and county government employed many of them, but the program’s success has led several private companies to also hire graduates on a regular basis. Barch even employs some.
Which leads us back to the screen-printing shop. A few years back, the Department of Corrections offered Turning Leaf a sizable facility on Leeds Avenue. The staff turned some of that extra space into a print shop to offer some on-the-job training, teach their clients a skill and get them ready for full-time employment.
The shop’s business mostly has been wholesale bulk orders. But it recently decided to add retail sales online, and had some success selling coronavirus-related social distancing T-shirts.
A couple of weeks ago, someone asked about shirts with the phrase “I Can’t Breathe” — which is what George Floyd said just before he was asphyxiated by a Minneapolis cop. The staff quickly designed a line of T-shirts with slogans that include “Take a Stand” and “It’s Time for Justice” with #BLM on them. On the back is another slogan: “This shirt keeps men out of prison.” They sold out within a week. They’re now back in stock, and available at turningleafproject.com
It is fitting that a national social justice movement has brought new attention — and some revenue — to Turning Leaf. Because at its heart, it is a social justice organization.
But it also could be a solution to some pretty large public policy problems. State lawmakers are under pressure to reform an overstressed and underfunded prison system ... without spending a ton of money. They should take a closer look at what Turning Leaf is doing — and get in on that inevitable expansion.
Because the best way to alleviate prison overcrowding, and achieve true social justice, is to simply have fewer inmates.