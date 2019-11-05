A long time ago — OK, about 5 o’clock — in a Twitterverse not so far away, Mark Hamill made Lindsey Graham look even worse than the senator’s been doing on his own.

And that's not easy. But then, strong with the Force is he.

Hamill, better known as Luke Skywalker, basically endorsed South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison in a Tuesday afternoon tweet … while throwing some fairly serious shade at our senior senator.

“If @harrisonjaime becomes your Senator, you’ll have someone who really cares about South Carolinians,” @HamillHimself said. “Plus, @LindseyGraham will have more time to find the nearest camera, so he can be on TV.”

Ah, heard of Lindsey you have?

The timing could not have been better because, at the same time, Graham was — as usual — standing in front of cameras vowing not to read transcripts from the impeachment inquiry because, he said, it is all a “bunch of BS.”

This from a guy who once said a president doesn’t even have to commit a crime to be impeached. Now, 20 years later, the chairman of Senate Judiciary won’t review evidence or read testimony from firsthand witnesses describing some pretty Dark Side stuff.

But Graham can't look at the evidence and still credibly claim to see nothing troubling.

“You must unlearn what you have learned,” as Yoda once said.

That is, if a primary opponent you do not wish to have.

But perhaps Graham better start worrying about the general election. Because Hamill promoted Harrison to 3.3 million followers — and that ain’t Bantha fodder.

You know, like Graham’s excuses.