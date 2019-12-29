South Carolina went all Hollywood in 2019.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean the year was as good as "The Righteous Gemstones" — the fabulous HBO series filmed in Charleston by Danny McBride & Co.

No, it means we got a series of unwelcome, haphazard and ill-conceived sequels and reboots: more flooded streets, stalled education reform and another premature hurricane evacuation.

It all started in January with the ongoing drama of the Charleston Naval Hospital — which Charleston County had been forced to buy back on a legal call worthy of NFL refs. County Council was asked to choose between renovating the hospital for $66 million or demolishing it for $53 million … an estimate that briefly led to a local run on sledgehammers.

Meanwhile, outgoing United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley faced a similar dilemma when government rules mandated she give up her Twitter account and its 1.7 million followers. She shut it down, but likely regretted it as the year wore on and she realized this administration was apparently free to ignore inconvenient “laws.”

In February, state lawmakers developed chronic migraines after renewed, and regular, protests from teachers demanding higher pay. Statehouse insiders soon speculated that lawmakers were rethinking their longtime opposition to medical marijuana.

Charleston residents could’ve used some prescription pot by March, when it became clear that Dominion Energy liked to butcher West Ashley trees just as much as SCE&G. And they still wouldn’t give us those $1,000 rebate checks.

Then in April, former governor and Sen. Fritz Hollings passed away. No reboot possible here, because there’ll never be another like him.

That didn’t stop nearly half of Charleston City Council from hinting they'd run for mayor against John Tecklenburg. But it was totally a coincidence that they launched an audit of the mayor’s office finances in May, after Councilman Harry Griffin discovered the city spent $25 to print Tecklenburg's wife’s name on some business cards.

The investigation cost an estimated $50,000.

With Elliott Summey returning as Charleston County Council chairman — hey, not all sequels are bad — the county renewed its commitment to finish 526. The saga has now officially been running longer than Star Wars, and almost as unevenly.

In June, Nikki Haley announced her own sequel: another memoir. Most people figured it was a gambit to rebuild her Twitter following … or she was running for something.

Then, in July, Sen. Lindsey Graham declared that climate change is real, unlike his base of moderate support … which was sinking faster than Charleston.

To everyone’s surprise, in August Mark Sanford announced he was running for president. Few people noticed, however, because they were waiting by their mailboxes after SCE&G announced it would pay former customers $100 rebates for those nuclear plants it never built.

That wasn't the $1,000 we were promised, but turned out it wasn't even $100. Some people got checks for 47 cents.

That was a disaster nearly as big as September, when Gov. Henry McMaster ordered an evacuation of the coast … nearly a week before Hurricane Dorian actually arrived.

While everyone was distracted by Jim Cantore, Dominion mangled more trees on Sullivan’s Island, hoping everyone would think the storm did it.

Then, in October, a truck took out a traffic signal on Johns Island, backing up traffic nearly to Columbia. This renewed calls to complete 526, which had not come up since at least the Dorian evacuation.

Mayor Tecklenburg surprised some — well, mostly Mike Seekings and Gary White — by overwhelmingly winning a second term in November. As a gesture of goodwill, Tecklenburg sent his opponents gracious thank-you notes … on the back of his wife’s business cards.

That same month, Mark Sanford dropped out of the presidential race. His candidacy had not attracted nearly as much attention as Nikki Haley’s as-yet-undeclared — and repeatedly denied — attempts to get on the 2020 ticket as vice president.

But again, Sanford was overshadowed by Dominion — which never gave us those $1,000 refunds. Rumor had it the utility planned to raise rates in 2020, reportedly to buy more chainsaws.

It was a crummy end to 2019, but there were a few bright spots: By Christmas, it looked like the county had found a buyer for the Naval Hospital.

And Haley was back up to a half-million Twitter followers.