A few years ago, a Dunes West men’s club invited me out to speak about the ever-maddening problem that is Highway 41 traffic.
Before lunch, several folks came up to introduce themselves. One guy had moved down with his wife from Illinois five years earlier. Another had relocated from Ohio the year before. Yet another couple had come from Pennsylvania to be closer to their kids.
Once it came time for speechifying, I began: “You want to know the problem with Mount Pleasant traffic? It’s you.”
Everybody laughed.
Of course, it’s not really all their fault; the truth is far more complicated.
And that’s why there is no easy answer for widening Highway 41, which Charleston County Council delayed last week. Council members again put off a decision after dozens of residents showed up — at the meeting and at Mount Pleasant Town Council — to complain about the latest plan for the overburdened highway.
“If this continues, and we can’t come up with a resolution, I’m going to hope we just do a ‘no-build,’ ” council Chairman Teddie Pryor said. “If they want to sit in traffic, that’s up to them.”
The chairman’s frustration is understandable, because there are only two obvious options. The road can either further encroach on the Phillips Community, a neighborhood of fewer than 200 families, many living on heirs property, that has nothing to do with these traffic woes.
Or the county can build a bypass through Dunes West, with about 3,000 homes and a whole lot of upset residents. Which is the current plan.
Somebody’s going to be unhappy no matter what, and there’s no single villain to blame. Because all this was set in motion three decades ago by developers who changed their plans, a municipal government caught off-guard and a state Transportation Department that can’t keep up.
Here’s how it happened:
In 1989, developers announced their intention to turn a Georgia-Pacific tree farm into a 4,700-acre collection of neighborhoods called Dunes West. Mount Pleasant agreed to annex the property a year later because, hey, instant tax base.
That decision increased the town’s geographic footprint by 33%.
Traffic studies at the time suggested congestion wouldn’t be a big problem because most Dunes West residents probably would use the new Mark Clark Expressway. And the developer’s plan included a four-lane road from its Highway 41 entrance down to Highway 17.
Which is not too different than the county’s latest plan; it just doesn’t go all the way to Highway 17 because, well, there are now houses in the way.
See, a few years after Dunes West construction began, its popularity sparked East Cooper’s rampant growth and an influx of new residents and the four-lane road was quietly discarded.
The land where much of the road would’ve gone was sold and became Park West. Instead of a new thoroughfare, the owners made more profit … and Mount Pleasant got another 2,000 homes.
At the same time, development began on RiverTowne and Planters’ Pointe — each with another 500 to 600 houses. Suddenly, Highway 41 was the hub of Mount Pleasant growth. And on its way to becoming a parking lot, at least at rush hour.
Mount Pleasant first proposed widening Highway 41 in 1995. The estimated cost at the time was $6.2 million. (Today the price tag is $187 million.)
Local officials couldn’t move quicker because they had little authority or cash. The highway, like most roads in South Carolina, belongs to the state. And the state maintains one of the largest collections of roads in the country. Highway 41 had a lot of competition.
And here we are.
Dunes West residents told County Council they would sit down with members of the Phillips Community and find a solution everyone could agree upon. That’s a noble, if optimistic, goal. County engineers have been trying to solve that puzzle for a long time.
The sad truth is one neighborhood or the other — if not both — most likely will be disrupted by this.
There’s not a lot of undeveloped high ground left out there.
There’s no telling what County Council might do, but current sentiment seems to lean toward sparing the Phillips Community, which was bisected by the highway in the 1940s. This most recent round of consternation may not have changed many minds.
As Councilman Henry Darby said, “I wish that same concern was showing when (the road) was just dealing with African American communities.”
Mr. Darby outlined a long history of infrastructure injustices, many of which continue today.
Highway 41 is a quandary, and there likely isn’t an ideal outcome. But if more people understood what led to this mess, maybe we could avoid the next one.