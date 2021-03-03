Towner Magill raises a valid question: How is it that there’s not a single Mount Pleasant resident in the South Carolina state Senate?
You know, seeing as how it’s the state’s fourth-largest municipality and all.
The answer, my friend, ain’t blowin’ in the wind — it’s just simple legislative gerrymandering. And this is the year to fix that.
Magill is one of more than 17,000 Mount Pleasant residents represented by Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, who lives in Murrells Inlet ... 75 miles north of the town. His district stretches all the way from the T-shirt shops of the Grand Strand down to Venning Road.
Which these days counts as the middle of Mount Pleasant.
Now, Magill doesn’t have anything against Goldfinch; he just thinks the district is unwieldy and includes a lot of a very different people with very different issues. And he believes someone who lives that far away probably doesn’t have a firm grasp of East Cooper issues.
Fair assumption.
“I think this is an issue not enough people pay attention to,” Magill says. “It’s not a partisan issue, either. I just think these districts ought to make sense.”
So, Magill started a petition on change.org to redraw East Cooper as one Senate seat when the Legislature tweaks its districts based on new census numbers this year.
He has more than 200 signatures so far, but that’s apt to increase. Because he’s raised this issue with the League of Women Voters and the East Cooper Republicans ... and even recruited Mount Pleasant Town Council to help.
Mount Pleasant hasn’t had a hometown senator since Arthur Ravenel stepped down in 2005. The guy who took his place was from Murrells Inlet, just like his replacement. This is because state Senate District 34 was drawn as a Grand Strand seat in the 2001 redistricting. The middle of Mount Pleasant was added as an afterthought — a bunch of voting precincts included to make the numbers balance out.
That happens with a lot of Senate districts, honestly, including the two others that divvy up parts of Mount Pleasant.
Sen. Chip Campsen, who represents old Mount Pleasant, has a district that stretches along barrier islands from Dewees down to Parris Island. And Sen. Larry Grooms’ district, which includes Park West and its surroundings, stretches almost to the north shore of Lake Moultrie.
Both districts are wildly diverse, with myriad differing issues. You gotta think folks who live along Highway 41 probably don’t share many common interests with the good people of Cordesville (population 493 — salute!).
The problem is that South Carolina has 46 Senate districts, and each must include roughly 112,000 residents. Drawing those districts is sort of like putting together a puzzle, and not all of them are going to be perfect. And since lawmakers are mostly concerned with ensuring their seats remain their seats, sometimes we get wacky districts.
One thing is certain: The Lowcountry doesn’t get a lot of love during this process. See, the power in the Legislature is currently in the Pee Dee, the Upstate and even around Columbia — basically, everywhere but here. They aren’t real concerned with what we think.
Magill understands the politics, but still thinks it’s worth a shot.
Town Council likely won’t go as far as Magill’s petition, however. Its resolution, probably coming next week, will ask lawmakers for a district weighted for Mount Pleasant representation ... seeing as how it’s one of the biggest cities in the state. That’s reasonable.
Of course, a Mount Pleasant resident could run for the District 34 seat now, but since most of the population is in the Grand Strand, they wouldn’t win. And if they did, they wouldn’t understand Surfside Beach challenges any better than Goldfinch gets Rifle Range Road traffic patterns.
Council members say they won’t ask for East Cooper to be represented by just one senator. That’s semantics; they don’t want to offend Campsen or Grooms. Magill doesn’t want that either.
“This is not to say any of our senators aren’t doing good things for East Cooper,” Magill says.
No, he just thinks a place as big as Mount Pleasant — one of the largest municipalities in the state — ought to have a local voice in the General Assembly’s upper chamber.
And it should. Just don’t count on getting it.