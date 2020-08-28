Like so many other people these days, Braxton Spivey is aggrieved.
In a combative letter to Charleston City Council last week, Spivey complained about the loss of a free parking space at The Battery he’s used for more than five years of Sundays to fly a big Confederate battle flag.
The city recently declared the area a no-parking zone, or as he characterizes it, bent to “local domestic terrorists, rioters, looters, and anarchists.”
“While I’m sure these displays may hurt the sensitive feelings of most if not all of the members of this council, my right to display whatever I choose on my private vehicle is still a right you people haven’t managed to trample yet,” Spivey wrote.
He told The Post and Courier’s Mikaela Porter that removing parking spots at the tip of the peninsula basically violates his free speech. If that’s the case, then the Isle of Palms has muzzled a half-million Lowcountry residents, seeing as how the public beach parking they didn’t close is no longer gratis.
Of course, that really doesn’t violate anyone’s constitutional rights any more than Charleston trampled Spivey’s. Free parking isn’t mentioned in the Constitution or the Bill of Rights ... only Monopoly.
The bigger issue here is how many folks nowadays believe their rights are sacrosanct and unlimited but then get aggrieved if the same rights are extended to anyone with whom they disagree.
That’s not how it’s supposed to work, yet people at every point on the political spectrum now want to rub everyone’s face in their opinions and shut down all opposing viewpoints. In parlance: They can dish it out, but they can’t take it.
And for all the feigned disdain over cancel culture, it’s thriving on both sides — from Goya to Goodyear.
This week, a Charlotte man fired a gun into a roadside crowd of President Trump supporters in Fort Mill, apparently because he didn’t like what they were saying with their free speech. And we had folks doing drive-by protests at the Statehouse in the spring to demand we end the state’s coronavirus lockdown.
And look how well that turned out.
We’ve had Mount Pleasant boycotting Isle of Palms businesses, as if the parking thing was their fault. Then opposing protests over the Calhoun monument. And earlier this summer, some folks showed up at The Battery with guns to counter-protest Spivey’s “Flags Across the South” protest. Because, well, they disagree. And, 2020.
Despite Spivey’s contention, the city actually shut them down pretty quick. The gun-toting part, anyway. But accusing city officials of buckling to pressure, while trying to get them to buckle to his, is honestly pretty hilarious.
Because whether Spivey realizes it or not, he also is a protester.
His group has been flying Confederate flags at The Battery regularly since state lawmakers removed a similar flag from Statehouse grounds in 2015. Which they did in response to a racially motivated mass murder at Emanuel AME Church.
Ultimately, the free-parking-equals-free-speech debate is a fairly minor blip in this ridiculous year. But it’s indicative of the growing level of rancor here and everywhere, which threatens to turn the year of the pandemic into the year of the protest. We literally have protesters protesting other protesters.
It’s like Facebook broke out of “The Matrix” and took to the streets.
Now, not all of these protests are created equal. Riots are opportunistic and unacceptable. And you can’t conflate demonstrations against civil rights violations and police killings with marches against masks.
Which make no sense, unless they’re followed by an organized campaign against the freedom-killing policy of “No shirt, no shoes, no service.”
The bottom line is, everyone needs to remember the price of free speech is everyone else’s free speech … no matter how ridiculous we think it is.
There are serious issues in this country that need attention right now, and frankly everyone’s nerves are frayed. Maybe we should tap the brakes, get off social media for a day and find some common ground.
That might seem impossible nowadays, but there actually is one point on which everyone — left, right and sane — can agree. So let’s get together for a protest and march to cancel 2020.
Assuming we can find a place to park.