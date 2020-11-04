On Monday, King Street businesses were boarding up their windows because they feared riots would follow the election … no matter who won.
The same thing was happening in other cities around the country, and it was almost entirely national chains making corporate decisions. Still, on just about every level, that’s lunacy.
This is not who we are; this is what happens in banana republics. But in case this has escaped anyone’s notice, let’s just address the elephant in the room: These days, some people are nuts.
And that’s the polite way of saying it.
Exhibit A is the Delaware man facing state and federal charges for threatening to nab our own Gov. Henry McMaster. As The Detroit News first reported last week, Barry Croft is accused of being one of those yahoos plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because she locked down her state to stop a massive outbreak of the coronavirus there.
But Croft said on Facebook — where else? — that first he’d be in Columbia, where, “They say they want their governor in custody.”
“I’ll die in defense of the constitution,” he posted.
Yeah, pretty sure he would’ve died had he tried anything with our governor. That security detail doesn’t mess around.
Gov. McMaster had one of the most measured responses to the coronavirus in the nation. He was among the last to issue a stay-at-home order and one of the first to reopen businesses. That was too much for some, not enough for others.
Which is about as good as anyone can do these days.
Bottom line, asking people not to spread a deadly virus doesn’t infringe on anyone’s constitutional rights. And reporting on it isn't meant to hurt anyone, it is a public health service.
Unfortunately, there’s a lot of nonsense going around these days, and it's all politics. Folks on the far left and far right are going so far around the bend, albeit about different things, they are liable to meet.
When protests of George Floyd’s killing in the custody of Minneapolis police started late in the spring, some used it as an excuse to riot. And when the police didn’t use excessive force to stop these knuckleheads from breaking windows, the people defending the police were suddenly criticizing the police.
It’s just … nuts.
Some of this is cabin fever brought on by the pandemic, but much of it is political unrest stirred by public figures and fact-free baloney spread by the cesspool of social media. In the wake of Tuesday’s election, let’s clear up a few random misconceptions.
- The votes in a presidential election are never all counted in a single night, and won’t be in this year of record-breaking turnout. Assuming campaign lawyers and the Supreme Court don’t stop people’s votes from being counted, everyone has had their say. We have to live with the results.
- Nobody in any position of authority actually wants to defund the police. If you start ascribing all the rantings of the far left to all Democrats, that would mean the Republicans support every nutty thing said by the far right. Which they don’t.
- And if a president who’s had favorability ratings in the low to mid-40s for four years loses during an election with historic turnout, that’s not fraud … it’s math.
- Just because your neighbor posts something on social media, that doesn’t mean it’s true. Consider the source. There are 330 million people in this country. And just because you don’t know anyone supporting Candidate 1, it doesn’t mean there aren’t a whole lot of folks who do.
It would be nice to once again live in a polite society. Admittedly, that’s unlikely to happen until this coronavirus pandemic is over because, like everything else, it has been politicized by some people.
For instance, one of the men plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor to protest her coronavirus safety measures asked over the weekend to be released from custody … because he’s scared of catching COVID-19 in jail.
You can’t make this stuff up. But it would be great if we could finally turn down the crazy, quit making everything about politics — and stop acting like a banana republic.
Because we're better than that.