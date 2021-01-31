Some folks were downright shocked on election night when Kristin Graziano beat Al Cannon in the Charleston County sheriff’s race.
Others saw it coming a mile away.
Graziano, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, wasn’t particularly well-known outside of police circles — unlike Cannon, who was a high-profile sheriff for 32 years — and the pandemic severely cut into her ability to campaign.
A summer of nationwide protests over questionable police practices raised the race's profile somewhat, but political scientists say Graziano’s biggest asset was the “D” by her name on the ballot.
In the past decade, Democrats have taken most of the county constitutional offices long held by Republicans — register of deeds, auditor and treasurer among them, as well as control of County Council. Charleston is increasingly trending blue, so Graziano’s win shouldn’t be all that surprising.
Of course, that means it’s about time for some Republicans to suggest making these races nonpartisan … just as the Democrats did when they were perpetually losing. At first blush, it’s not a bad idea.
Political polarization has just about paralyzed this country. A good number of people think all Democrats are radical socialists and all Republicans are authoritarian fascists. Neither is true, but you can’t argue with some people. So why not just avoid that malarkey when possible?
Local government is the perfect place to do that. Proponents argue there is no Republican or Democratic way to put out a fire or pick up garbage. Charleston voters opted for nonpartisan municipal elections two decades ago, and some city officials say it’s worked out great.
Council members aren’t beholden to any political party and, more than larger legislative bodies, actually get stuff done. They still fight (semi-constantly), but they don’t immediately fall onto predetermined teams. There’s something to be said for that.
According to the National League of Cities, 22 of the 30 largest cities in the country elect leaders on a nonpartisan basis. But the National Association of Counties reports that barely a dozen states have any nonpartisan county elected offices. Only eight states have completely nonpartisan county elections.
Jordan Ragusa, a College of Charleston political scientist and coauthor of “First in the South: Why South Carolina’s Presidential Primary Matters,” says that’s likely because nonpartisan elections are a terrible idea.
“In a perfect environment, voters would do their research, attend town halls and read up on candidates. But they aren’t going to do that,” Ragusa says. “Just because someone doesn’t have a D or an R by their name doesn’t mean they don’t have a party affiliation; voters just may not know where they stand.”
Ragusa says political parties are important for drumming up voter turnout and vetting candidates. Although some party insiders say, at least on a national level, they don’t nearly do a good enough job of that these days.
See: Congress.
Without partisan labels, Ragusa says, voters would look for other cues — last name, gender or ethnicity — which isn’t the best indicator of ability. But mostly, he says the entire premise is flawed, that it’s naïve to assume there isn’t partisanship in municipal issues.
Council members may have to decide whether to let sanitation workers unionize, for instance, and police policy on everything from traffic stops to profiling is terribly political.
“Sheriff is one of the most partisan offices,” Ragusa says.
Sadly, that’s a fair point.
The good news is November’s election illustrated that not everyone is a hardened partisan. Republican Solicitor Scarlett Wilson outperformed other Republicans higher on the ticket, which suggests labels aren't everything. And she won.
The best argument for nonpartisan elections is that some of these offices are more administrative than political. There really is no Democratic or Republican way to record deeds. And shouldn't a coroner have some sort of medical background?
Well, this is South Carolina, where some judges aren't required to have a law degree. So maybe don't answer that.
The parties would never willingly give up their influence and sign off on nonpartisan elections for constitutional offices; it would take a change in state law. Just getting it to the floor would be a chore.
But it would make sense to have County Council appoint some completely administrative positions like clerk of court or register of deeds. Alas, that is also unlikely ... no matter how sensible it is.
The parties wouldn’t allow it.