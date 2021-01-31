Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 66F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.