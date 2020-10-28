If there’s one thing — and it may be the only thing — everyone can agree on, it’s that we’re all sick of this coronavirus.
But that doesn’t mean it’s over.
Cases of COVID-19 are hitting record highs in parts of the country, and the predicted second wave of the pandemic is in some ways worse than the first. Several states are reporting overflowing hospitals, El Paso has implemented a curfew to stem the spread, and Utah has warned that it may have to ration health care.
Even some South Carolina hospitals are seeing distressing spikes in hospitalizations.
There is some good news. Dr. Michael Sweat, the faculty leader of MUSC’s COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project, says the Lowcountry is doing better than many areas. At least for now.
“South Carolina is doing really well,” Dr. Sweat says. “I would not count on that lasting.”
That’s not hyperbole, it’s not a scare tactic and it certainly isn’t fake news. It’s science.
Dr. Sweat notes that European countries were hit hard with the virus in the spring, but they locked down, drove down the number of cases and then reopened quickly. Now Spain has three times as many cases as it had in the spring, and France has twice as many. And it happened too quickly to detect.
“There are concerns because this says you can’t just drive the numbers down and go back to normal,” he says.
Normal is still a ways off. Many people are staying in to avoid knuckleheads ignorantly spreading the disease, and that hurts the economy. The stock market has fallen off this week because the virus is on the rise ... and the U.S. Senate took a two-week vacation.
Nothing will return to normal until there’s a vaccine. And Dr. Michael Schmidt, a professor in MUSC’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology, says even then there’s no telling how long it will take to distribute it.
“We as a country have sort of procrastinated on setting up a way to deal with a pandemic — do we have enough freezers to store a vaccine, do we have enough syringes?” Dr. Schmidt says. “We kind of drove ourselves in the ditch.”
In the United States, Dr. Sweat says it appears colder weather leads to more cases, because people are more likely to gather indoors. Meanwhile, the Lowcountry has thus far benefited from warmer weather … and following local health guidelines.
“We know what keeps rates low,” Dr. Sweat says. “It’s when people change their behavior. It’s not total lockdown. It’s distancing, it’s hand-washing, it’s wearing a mask and not holding indoor meetings. But if people let up on any of that, we’ll be back where we were or worse.”
Consider that a warning.
On Monday, South Carolina recorded 755 new cases and 20 additional deaths. That’s less than a third of the daily case numbers we saw during the summer peak. But as Fleming Smith reports, there were only 158 cases reported the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses closed on March 31.
The numbers have been creeping back up for a while and, in the Grand Strand, hospitalizations are up nearly 400% since Oct. 1. It doesn’t help that the Horry County Council is discontinuing its mask mandate.
Because it’s clear that virus fatigue is real, and dangerous. Drs. Sweat and Schmidt point out our biggest test is just around the corner: the holidays.
After the horrible year we’ve had, and the prolonged separation of so many families and friends, everyone wants to get together … and that’s probably a bad idea. Dr. Sweat says families should plan outdoor events and keep apart, and Dr. Schmidt says some people ought to consider Zoom gatherings.
Which won’t go over great, but he’s not wrong.
“This won’t be your typical Hallmark holiday movie, but most of those don’t include funerals,” Dr. Schmidt says. “The virus doesn’t care; it’s just looking for its next host.”
Exactly. If wishing it away worked, COVID-19 would have been gone a long time ago. But since it doesn’t, we all need to listen to the experts … and not your crazy uncle or neighbor on Facebook.
Keep your distance, keep your hands clean, and keep your mask on … even after Halloween.