In just about every holiday movie — and that includes “Die Hard” — somebody, at some point, has to save Christmas.
For us, the star of this year’s Christmas story isn’t Jimmy Stewart, Rudolph or even Bruce Willis. It is undoubtedly the staff of the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission.
Because even with a pandemic raging, with theaters, restaurants and concert halls shuttered or socially distanced, the parks folks delivered the one Lowcountry tradition that we really, really needed this year: the Holiday Festival of Lights.
Yes, Virginia, when we look back on 2020 with less-than-fond memories, the true heroes are always going to be health care workers, grocery store staffs and all those people who ensured we survived this nightmare. But the employees at Charleston County parks deserve our thanks, too.
People have been yearning for a small slice of normalcy, some semblance of good ol’ fashioned tradition. They wanted something to make them forget the myriad troubles of the world for a few minutes.
And there aren’t many things better than a million-bulb light show. Where else can you see Santa sledding down the side of a building, Old Man Winter blowing through a live oak or even Jaws lurking on the side of the road?
Such electric, eclectic joy is only found at the James Island County Park, and only at Christmastime.
For the past 31 years, millions of people from all 50 states have visited the 2-mile, drive-through light show, a collection of more than 700 displays that has been named one of the best events of its kind by the Southeastern Tourism Society.
But this year, of course, there was some doubt the show could go on.
Randy Woodard, general manager of James Island County Park, says that in the spring, when planning for the light show regularly begins, his staff was just as uncertain as everyone else. Most businesses were shut down and there was no end to the coronavirus madness in sight.
“We knew we wanted to do it, so we started asking how we could do it,” Woodard says. “We wanted to let the people come out, but keep them and the staff safe. The show has always been a driving tour, so that part was intact.”
But every other year, folks get out of their cars, wander the trails, take a train ride, put the kids on the merry-go-round, get some hot chocolate. And they visit Santa’s Attic, where it’s an annual tradition to buy that year’s new ornament.
Most of that seemed out of the question. And there was no guarantee they could even get 80 trailers full of lights set up.
Usually, volunteers do that work while staying in the campgrounds. That didn’t seem possible last spring.
So, in grand holiday tradition, everyone pitched in. Administrative staff not accustomed to setting up Dinosaurland rolled up their sleeves and went to work, lugging displays, changing bulbs and plugs. As Woodard says, a lot of people were outside their comfort zone. But they were determined.
The staff decided to open Santa’s Attic gift shop during the day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., when there wasn’t as much traffic, to ensure folks could buy personalized gifts. They even designed a drive-through so visitors could get cookies and hot chocolate during the show, which runs nightly from 5:30 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31.
And it all works wonderfully.
It’s no surprise traffic for the Festival of Lights is not down this year. The park is on track to hit somewhere between 210,000 and 230,000 visitors, same as always.
That’s because the show is an important part of Christmas around here. Folks who came as children now bring their kids, or even their grandchildren.
As Woodard says, there’s no other sight like rounding that first turn into a winter wonderland, where lighted dolphins jump among the shrimp boats in front of the Ravenel Bridge, where reindeer frolic between lighted palm trees and Santa is perpetually hitting a hole-in-one.
“Not once did anyone say, ‘we can’t do this,’ ” Woodard recalls.
And for that, we owe the good folks at Charleston County parks our thanks. They saved one of the Lowcountry’s most endearing, enduring Christmas traditions.