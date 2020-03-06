Joe Biden isn’t the only one who had a super Tuesday.

South Carolina came out of the biggest day of the 2020 primaries looking impressive, prescient and influential. And able to pull off a smooth election with same-day results.

Unlike some states.

As a result of all these things, some more than others, many folks believe South Carolina has made the case for an even more prominent role in selecting presidents. Like, maybe instead of the first primary in the South, it simply should be first.

The past week, and Super Tuesday, show that wouldn’t be the worst thing that could happen.

Just when it looked like he was out, Biden won South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary Saturday by nearly 30 points. Three days later, he followed that performance by taking 10 states out of 14 … and the delegate lead against Sen. Bernie Sanders.

No matter what the far left or right says, that wasn’t an “establishment” plot against Sanders — it was, in large part, South Carolina’s doing.

Several polls in states that Biden won Tuesday, including Minnesota and Massachusetts, suggested he wasn’t anywhere near the leading choice before our primary anointed the former vice president as the preferred moderate candidate.

But the real proof shows up in the shifting vote totals of several states Tuesday night, notably Texas. The first votes counted there, which included early and absentee votes — cast before South Carolina’s clarifying primary — showed Sanders with a 50,000-vote lead. By the time Tuesday’s votes were counted, Biden led by 75,000.

Part of that was certainly the influence of South Carolina’s pick. But it mostly shows that South Carolina is demographically a better reflection of national Democrats than, say, Iowa. Or any state that votes before us.

Which is why some South Carolina members of the Democratic National Committee told reporter Jamie Lovegrove that the state should move up on the primary calendar.

“South Carolina should not only be first in the South, it should be first in the nation,” said DNC committeeman Clay Middleton.

The best argument for that is that the other early primary states do not have significant African American populations, which is what this vote turned on here and elsewhere. South Carolina simply looks more like the party.

Tyler Jones, a Democratic political strategist, says Iowa is probably done as a result of its caucus meltdown. But he’s not sure what any realignment of primaries would look like — if it happened. Allowing South Carolina to speak first, however, would bring clarity to the race quickly.

“We tend to get it right,” Jones says. “If we had gone first, I don’t think we’d have voted any differently.”

Which means Biden would probably just about have the nomination wrapped up by now, instead of enduring the month of chaos we saw as voters vacillated between several moderate candidates and Sanders.

Truth is, as College of Charleston political scientists Gibbs Knotts and Jordan Ragusa have argued, both the state’s Democratic and Republican parties are better snapshots of their national counterparts than most states. The proof is in the results.

Both parties — save for the GOP in 2012 — have a solid record of predicting the party’s nominee. That’s not because South Carolina is smarter, but because we are pretty much representative of the entire nation.

Sure, people here wait in line … but not for five hours. Our election machines are not perfect, but we now have a paper trail. Best of all, election officials do an admirable job, largely because politicians here aren’t overtly trying to game the system.

As they clearly are in other states.

So maybe the parties should put us first. The rest of the country could do worse than following South Carolina’s lead in elections, for more than one reason.