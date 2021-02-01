Looks like Congressman Tom Rice has been kicked out of the Republican Party’s Big Tent.
On Saturday, the South Carolina GOP executive committee censured Rice — all because he voted in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump last month. Now, state lawmakers are lining up to primary the Myrtle Beach conservative in 2022.
The resolution was not the least bit ambiguous: “In the first and most consequential vote of the new session, Mr. Rice sided with (Democratic House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi and the unprincipled Leftists by voting to impeach the President, betraying the Republican voters that supported Mr. Rice enthusiastically during the last two election cycles,” the resolution said, according to a report from Jamie Lovegrove and Tyler Fleming.
Predictably, state party Chairman Drew McKissick says Trump doesn’t deserve any blame for the riot whatsoever. He only invited people to Washington, encouraged them to march on the Capitol and suggested his own vice president had betrayed him… after two months of telling supporters to “stop the steal” of the presidential election.
Which he lost by more than 7 million popular and 70-plus electoral votes.
Rice is so conservative that when his vote on impeachment was recorded last month, most South Carolina political observers immediately, and publicly, suggested he’d accidentally hit the wrong button.
But no, he meant it — and he’s sticking by it. Rice says the state GOP has forgotten its creed, “I will cower before no man save my God.”
“It seems to me they are cowering before Donald Trump,” Rice said in the understatement of the year. “If the president who did what Donald Trump did that day and sent a mob to stall Congress and the result was an attack on the legislative branch of the United States government, that is a clear violation of the constitution. It’s absolutely a high crime or misdemeanor. I don’t care if the president that does that is Republican or a Democrat, I’m voting for impeachment.”
That’s called putting country above party, and political analysts are now debating whether Rice took a moral stand or committed political suicide. Can't it be both?
Former congressman and governor Mark Sanford says elected officials don't work for the state party executive committee, but their constituents. And they are elected to make tough decisions.
"If a guy takes a vote of conscience, there is a way to register whether you like that or not. It's called an election," Sanford says. "It was a brave and lonely vote. We need more brave and lonely votes in the U.S. Congress."
Of course, now several state Republican parties across the country — Wyoming and Arizona, for instance — are similarly censuring GOP congressmen who voted in favor or impeachment and, in some cases, other elected officials who haven't shown the proper fealty to Trump.
There have even been calls in some South Carolina county Republican parties to censure Sen. Lindsey Graham for not doing enough to help Trump overturn the results of the election.
Which is hilarious, because Graham has carried so much water for Trump lately he’s probably going to need physical therapy on his shoulder.
What’s next, will South Carolina Republicans find some way to publicly browbeat Columbia attorney Butch Bowers — the GOP’s super attorney — for taking the exit ramp off Trump’s legal defense team after a week?
So now it looks like Republicans, who decry the left's cancel culture, plan to cancel Rice in the next GOP primary.
Last month, the Charleston County Republican Party had a dust-up when one of its members suggested a resolution condemning the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol which, by the way, resulted in five deaths. Chairman Maurice Washington says the controversy in the local party was overblown and maintained the GOP is a Big Tent party … a term Republicans have used often over the years.
It's a noble goal, and honestly the only way the GOP is going to maintain national electoral relevance. A lot of Republicans sincerely believe the Big Tent mantra, and are none too happy with recent developments.
But they're increasingly shouted down by a louder, more extreme faction of the party ... and it’s turning the suburbs bluer every day.
This attack on Rice and — laughably — even Graham is not the sort of free and open exchange of ideas and diversity of opinion envisioned in the Big Tent party.
In fact, this nonsense makes the GOP look more like a one-man pup tent.