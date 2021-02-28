When the new Charleston County Council was seated in January, its first vote fell strictly along party lines.
Democratic Councilman Teddie Pryor won the chairmanship over Republican Councilman Herb Sass, 5-4. Afterward, Councilman Brantley Moody tried to strike a conciliatory tone.
“I think Mr. Sass and Mr. Pryor both said it’s time to roll up our sleeves,” Moody said.
He meant it was time for council to work together. Instead, many of them rolled up their sleeves and started punching.
Since the November election flipped County Council’s balance of power, Republicans and Democrats alike say a pandemic of partisanship has spread on Bridge View Drive. And both say the fault lies entirely with the other side.
Republicans say the Democrats became power hungry when it became clear they would control county government; Democrats say the Republicans are sore losers.
In some ways, this makes County Council the same as nearly every other elected body in this country right now. Thing is, that’s not usually how the county operates.
It was only a few years ago that a Republican-controlled council elected Democrat Vic Rawl as its chairman. Traditionally, no matter which party is in charge, committee assignments and chairmanships are doled out relatively evenly. And on most issues, divisions have more to do with district interests than partisan concerns.
But most insiders — none of whom want to publicly call out colleagues, because they remain at least somewhat friendly — say this is the worst they’ve ever seen it.
Before that January meeting, Republicans tried to recruit at least one Democrat to elect a GOP chairman. And when the Democrats took control, they divvied up most committee chairmanships among themselves.
At their last meeting, on Feb. 16, the debate devolved into a street brawl over a contract with former county attorney Joe Dawson … although nearly all of them previously agreed to the deal.
Bottom line, there’s a lot of tension on council, and it all started in the fall.
In October, Dawson announced his departure after nearly 20 years. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott — a former County Council chairman — nominated Dawson for a federal judgeship, and council considered it a huge blow. Dawson had been their right hand for decades.
Finding someone to replace him became a top priority, and then-Chairman Elliott Summey put together a search committee. By November, they were wading through applications.
Then there was an election. Republicans had expected former councilman Joe McKeown to win the seat being vacated by Summey, which would’ve kept the district — and control of council — in GOP hands. The Republicans planned to elect Sass chairman.
But Democrat Rob Wehrman beat McKeown, and Democrat Kylon Middleton won the seat vacated by Rawl. The council remained split 5-4, but control flipped.
Republicans say the Democrats immediately put the brakes on hiring a new attorney because they didn’t want Summey or Rawl to get a vote. Neither objected, because they understood. They’d both been elected in 2008, and watched the outgoing council hire a new administrator without consulting them.
In December, it became clear the Democrats were leaning toward an attorney candidate Councilwoman Jenny Costa Honeycutt, Sass and Moody thought shouldn’t be considered based on issues raised in a memo from the county’s Human Resources department.
Democrats have minimized the issue, and accuse Republicans of trying to change the terms of employment. But Sass, Moody and Honeycutt have held firm; Honeycutt even stepped down as chair of the search committee.
For what it’s worth, even this isn’t completely partisan: Republican Councilman Dickie Schweers has sided with the Democrats, a fact he finds about as surprising as his colleagues and constituents.
Republicans say they could’ve forced a vote before the new council took office, but that would’ve put the next attorney in a tenuous position. Of course, that’s exactly the predicament that awaits the attorney they’ll hire Thursday. Democrats say they hope council can do as Moody suggested in January, and move on.
“Those of us who win, we’re satisfied,” Councilman Henry Darby said at the last council meeting. “And those of us who lose continue to beat those drums.”
So, when County Council hires its first new attorney in two decades, the vote will likely split 6-3. That reflects legitimate differences of opinion about personnel issues here, but there’s also some politics at play.
Who you blame may vary based on your ideology.