Looks like Nikki Haley is just playing for 2024, after all.
On Monday morning, the Republican National Convention unanimously renominated Vice President Mike Pence — putting an unceremonious end to a political conspiracy theory that has endured in South Carolina, and nationwide, for more than a year.
It was fun while it lasted.
Our former governor often had been mentioned as a possible replacement for Pence, especially if President Trump found his reelection less than certain. Which, uh, it is.
Haley has repeatedly denied any such possibility since she stepped down as Trump’s United Nations ambassador in late 2018 — once declaring she would not be a candidate on any ballot in 2020.
But she kinda fanned the flames when she published a second memoir last year.
Most presidential candidates pen (or hire someone to ghost write) such tomes when planning a run for national office, but usually not five years out from the election they have their eye on. Those books don’t have that much of a shelf life.
Haley has also kept chiming in on national events since her departure from the U.N., and that only fueled the talk. As did Pence’s lack of charisma … or a discernible pulse.
Oh, the nattering nabobs had fun with that.
Of course, all that talk ignored something most South Carolina pols will tell you: Haley’s greatest strength, beyond her usually unfailing political radar, is keeping her brand alive. Which is a nice way of saying she's great at self-promotion.
The briefly dormant idea of VP Haley regained a little steam when Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selected California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate earlier this month.
As some folks on both sides of the aisle speculated, what better way to counter (or steal) the publicity the Biden campaign garnered from that historic pick than by ginning up one of your own.
But it was not to be, probably because a VP switch would be an unmistakable admission that the president’s campaign is in trouble — and some folks suspect Trump wouldn't be too keen on a running mate that might take some attention away from, well, him.
The upshot is South Carolina has lost its favorite parlor game. Which is probably a good thing since, as a result of the pandemic, gathering in the parlor isn’t exactly recommended these days.
Haley will have to settle for speaking to the convention tonight, and between schmoozing the president, expect her to start laying the groundwork for that widely expected 2024 presidential campaign.
That is, assuming she doesn’t get overshadowed by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who’s also speaking tonight — and might be an even more attractive 2024 Republican presidential candidate. He’s shown no interest in the job, but the GOP can dream … or try to draft him.
So, sorry pundits, there likely will be no Haley-induced convention drama, although 2020 has shown us that nothing is impossible. But for now, the chattering class will have to console themselves with this thought:
There's always an October surprise.