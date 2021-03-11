State lawmakers are finally doing the people’s business — going after South Carolina’s epidemic number of annoying drivers.

As Adam Benson reports, the state House earlier this month approved new penalties for interstate drivers who stay in the left lane too long.

You know that guy, we all know that guy — especially state lawmakers who have to drive back and forth to the Statehouse every week.

So they doubled the fines for these thoughtless clods and even gave police the option of putting them in jail for 30 days.

Now that’s what I’m talking about.

But while they’re at it, state legislators need to consider a few more commonsense rules of the road to make all our lives a little easier. And get more people out of the way.

For instance, all these things should be a law:

Anyone driving in the slow lane near an interchange who fails to get over and let merging cars onto the interstate immediately loses their license for a year.

Think that’s harsh? You’ve obviously never been forced onto the shoulder by some oblivious fool driving like my Granny.

When a truck is going 10 mph in the fast lane, trying to pass that truck going 9 mph in the slow lane, and they back up the entire interstate from here to Holly Hill, both drivers lose road privileges in South Carolina for six months or pay a $1,000 fine.

This goes for all motorists, by the way. Anyone who can't pass someone in 10 or 15 seconds might as well be eating their dust — because their idea of “fast” is hopelessly lame.

Anyone who slams on their brakes for no apparent reason in the middle of the interstate, especially while traffic is moving expeditiously, must immediately go to jail.

Do not pass Go, do not collect $200. Just get out of the way and pay the fine. That'll be $500.

Likewise, anyone who hits their brakes to see what that state trooper on the side of the road is doing, and the chain reaction backs up traffic from Goose Creek to Gaffney, is banned from interstate travel indefinitely.

We'll call this the rubbernecker law.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Any motorist who drives a car with racing stripes, like a Challenger or Mustang, and is passed by a senior citizen on the interstate, must pay a nerd tax of $2,000.

That’s just embarrassing, man.

Anyone with a complex bumper sticker or vanity plate on their car is required to drive in the slow lane so other drivers can more easily read them. Failure to comply means immediate seizure of said plate or sticker.

Any truck, dump or otherwise, that is hauling rocks must forfeit their vehicle on the spot if one of those rocks flies out and hits someone’s windshield.

The truck, and company, will be sold at auction … after a public shaming.

Any motorist who insists on driving with their windows down and blasting their stereo, must play music that everyone likes or face a $500 fine.

That pretty much means the Rolling Stones, the Eagles or the Rev. Al Green. Maybe Buffett or Garth Brooks. Everyone else — turn that crap down.

Anyone who causes an accident that ties up traffic for hours on the Mark Clark Expressway or the Ravenel Bridge, and a judge rules the cause was a boneheaded move on one person's part, that person must pay everyone for their time sitting in traffic.

There must be a penalty for stupidity.

The Department of Transportation must immediately widen all interstates to at least six lanes. Most all of South Carolina’s road congestion stems from having only two lanes: Grandpa or Get On It.

We also need a Goldilocks lane for normal drivers, where “casual speeders” — anyone who drives 9 mph over the speed limit to avoid tickets, or at least reckless driving charges — can travel unimpeded.

The state can pay for all this road work with the proceeds of these new, aforementioned tickets and fines. We’ll make a mint, because there are a lot of bad drivers out there.

And finally, the General Assembly needs to immediately pass a law that say anytime you see a burgundy red Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck coming up behind you, get out of the way.

Because I’m usually late for something.