Hicks: South Carolina must plan for safe elections in June, maybe even November

The last thing South Carolina needs is a June primary that looks like Wisconsin’s.
On Tuesday, voters there stood in line — 6 feet apart, in masks — for hours to cast ballots. The state’s Democratic governor had tried to postpone the election until the pandemic passes, but Republican lawmakers used partisan courts to force it.
Because they figured the lower turnout benefited them.
That day, Wisconsin’s version of House speaker stood outside a precinct in a surgical mask, smock and gloves ... and told reporters it was “incredibly safe to go out and vote.”
Which is beyond crazy, even if he was dressed like an extra from “Outbreak” only because poll workers were required to wear such garb.
South Carolina election officials warn that we could be in for a similarly dangerous primary. Although the election is slated for June 9, a month after COVID-19 cases are expected to peak here, no one’s sure large gatherings will be safe by then.
And, more worrisome, in-person absentee voting is scheduled to begin May 11.
So election officials and several lawmakers, including state Rep. Leon Stavrinakis and Sen. Marlon Kimpson, have asked Gov. Henry McMaster to at least temporarily allow no-excuse absentee voting and vote-by-mail. Which many other states do, and New York recently approved for this year ... for this very reason.
“We want people to vote and don’t want to shirk our responsibility. But if I put someone in harm’s way, I feel like I’m not doing my duty as a citizen of South Carolina,” says Joe Debney, Charleston County’s elections director. “Voting by mail is the safest way to conduct the election.”
He’s right. Marci Andino, executive director of the South Carolina Election Commission, suggested voting by mail and no-excuse absentee balloting to McMaster and legislative leadership. But so far, no one’s made a decision.
They still have time to crank up the planning and, in fairness, they’re pretty busy. But conditional plans need to come sooner rather than later. Even if we don’t need it in June, we could in November — when COVID-19 may be raging again.
Debney says if someone with the virus showed up to vote at election headquarters his entire staff could end up quarantined — jeopardizing our ability to even hold an election.
“What happens in a place like Saluda, where there’s only two people in the office to begin with?” he says.
As importantly, elections rely on volunteer poll workers. In Charleston County, it takes from 580-600 volunteers to staff an election and so far only about 350 have said they would work … depending on what’s happening with the virus. But 144 regulars have already declined.
That could put us in the same boat as Milwaukee, a city that normally has 180 polling places — but had to make do Tuesday with just five.
Of course, by definition this is all political. President Trump didn’t help when he repeated conspiracy theories — which have been debunked by overwhelming evidence to the contrary — that voting by mail leads to fraud. Before mentioning that he votes by mail.
There are red and blue states across this country that already do this including Colorado, Washington and Utah. They use judges, one from each party, to match ballot signatures to those on file. Anything that doesn’t is handled the way South Carolina already adjudicates provisional ballots.
Congressman Joe Cunningham has asked the governor to postpone the primary, but that won’t happen. Too many candidates oppose prolonging the primaries. But state officials should heed the advice of election officials.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll this week found 72% of Americans prefer voting by mail as a result of the pandemic — 79% of Dems and 65% of Republicans. Basically, everyone who knows better than to fall for fallacies.
The parties should get behind that. Trump hilariously said that if more people vote, Republicans lose. But truth is, the people most at-risk during this pandemic are senior citizens who tend to vote GOP.
The lawmakers who want to loosen absentee rules argue this affects everyone equally. And no one should have to risk their health or life to exercise their most basic constitutional right.
As folks did in Wisconsin this week.