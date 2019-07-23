So, now they’re calling us fat.
A new study from ConsumerProtect.com says South Carolina ranks as the 10th most obese state in America. Based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, these folks calculate that 34.1 percent of adults here struggle with zipping up their pants.
If the person to your right and left are skinny, odds are they’re talking about you.
OK, so maybe they have a point.
But they should try to maintain a svelte figure when Magnolia’s tempts you with its fried chicken every day, Hall’s Chophouse is just down the street from the office and Rodney Scott is always barbecuing.
You can’t live by Basil alone — although many of us wouldn't mind trying.
See, South Carolina has the same problem as Louisiana (No. 6): Too much good food, in particular fried seafood.
Well, that and a combination of temperature and humidity that makes exercising outside much of the year feel like walking on the sun.
Would it kill ‘em to put water fountains — or a wave pool — on the West Ashley Greenway?
Yeah, these are excuses. But we aren’t getting any help in the standings from all these transplants from Ohio (No. 11) and West Virginia (No. 1).
OK, another excuse.
Seriously, this is a problem. In the past 30 years, the obesity rate in the U.S. has doubled. More than 30 percent of adults struggle with their weight. It leads to diabetes and heart disease, and if that doesn’t kill us it at least results in a wallet biopsy. The cost of obesity is estimated at around $200 billion a year.
Not including the cost of all those Big Macs.
Now, much of this list makes sense. Look at Connecticut (No. 42), Massachusetts (No. 44), New York (No. 45) and California (No. 48). There's a simple answer here: Those folks are taxed so much they can’t afford to eat.
The outlier here is the state with the lowest incidence of obesity: Colorado.
You’d assume folks on a perpetual Rocky Mountain high would always have the munchies.