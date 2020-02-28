Hicks: South Carolina Dems hope to right a ship steering more to the left

There’s just one more day of this madness, South Carolina … try to get through it.

If we can endure another news cycle of pop-up campaign stops, misleading TV ads, Tom Steyer mailers and the traffic nightmare of President Trump bringing his stand-up act to North Charleston, the Democratic presidential primary will be mercifully over.

At least it will be over for us.

But as much as some people are ready for all this to end, the Rev. Joseph Darby says many others are itching for Saturday’s primary — “so the real Democrats can vote.”

And perhaps inject a little sanity into the season.

After a meltdown in Iowa and Bernie Sanders victories in New Hampshire and Nevada, the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary has been particularly chaotic. Moderate Dems are desperate to replace the pseudo-socialist as their party’s front-runner, and Darby — a longtime civil rights activist, senior pastor at Nichols Chapel AME and ranking NAACP officer — believes South Carolina will do just that.

“I think Joe’s going to be alright, better than expected,” Darby says.

That would be former Vice President Joe Biden, who stumbled in early states but is finishing strong here. Biden offered solid performances at this week’s debate and a CNN town hall, has a growing lead in three new polls and on Wednesday secured an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn.

College of Charleston political scientist Jordan Ragusa says Clyburn’s seal of approval is second only to an endorsement from former President Obama among South Carolina Dems. And, like Darby, he expects a Biden win.

“He’s led in every single poll, he had a good debate performance and Clyburn’s endorsement was huge,” Ragusa says.

Biden has another advantage here: history. In the past two contested Democratic presidential primaries, the front-runner has outperformed expectations. In 2008, most polls showed Obama at about 48 percent support; he won 55 percent. And in 2016, Hillary Clinton’s support appeared to be in the mid-50s; she took more than 73 percent of the vote.

Of course, it’s never simple. Some Republicans say they’ll vote for Sanders in the primary to sow chaos and help nominate the candidate they feel Trump would most easily beat.

“Joe wins if there’s no GOP mischief — that’s the wild card,” Darby clarifies.

Ragusa and election officials say cross-party voting rarely makes much difference in these races, but it could end up backfiring. The GOP’s very public attempt at election interference gives Biden a plausible excuse if he underperforms … and could entice Dems to vote against a guy Republicans desperately want to face.

Republican voters should be careful what they wish for. Four years ago Democrats hoped Trump would win the nomination … because he’d be the easiest opponent to defeat. And how did that work out?

The other wild card in South Carolina is Steyer, who’s run — as some Dems say — the best campaign money can buy. But he has peeled away some of Biden's support, and Ragusa points out that his ground game is real. The California businessman has said a lot of things that many Democrats want to hear, and could finish third.

Based on absentee voting, slightly more people are expected to vote in Saturday’s primary than did four years ago. So count on lines at the polls … but don’t count on any real clarity.

South Carolina Democrats are slightly more moderate than their national counterparts, but do offer more diversity than the primary season has seen so far. But even a Biden win is unlikely to end any of the remaining campaigns.

No one’s going to drop out with 14 states voting next Tuesday, and some party insiders worry the former vice president doesn’t have nearly as much organization as he needs in places like California.

Which is an incentive to soldier on for Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobacher and Pete Buttigieg.

So, South Carolina's moderate Democrats can revitalize the once and possible future front-runner, and they might put a few nails in a few coffins.

But only one thing’s certain. Come Sunday, this will all be over ... at least for us. Sane or not, this race will be another state’s problem.