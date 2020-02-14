Hicks: South Carolina Democrats can put an end to this presidential race chaos

South Carolina Democrats, your party needs an intervention … and the nation has turned its desperate eyes to you.

The outcome of the 2020 presidential race may depend on what you do in the next two weeks. Yes, it’s kind of scary that the minority party in a relatively small Southern state should suddenly become so important, but here we are.

For those of you just tuning in, the Dems are making their usual mess of things. In Iowa, they apparently can’t count people standing in the middle of a gymnasium, and in New Hampshire, well, no one’s sure what they’re thinking.

Now, as the party’s hopefuls roll into the state, national Democrats hope South Carolina will be the voice of reason and get them on track to nominate someone who can win in November.

Which is why 1st District U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham last week gave Sen. Bernie Sanders, the winner in New Hampshire and maybe even Iowa, the exact opposite of an endorsement.

“South Carolinians don’t want socialism,” Cunningham told The Post and Courier. “Bernie’s proposals to raise taxes on almost everyone is not something the Lowcountry wants and not something I’d ever support.”

Translation: Democrats, especially the ones facing tough reelection bids, don’t want Sanders at the top of the ticket come November. And neither does the party. Which again raises the question of why they let him run as a Democrat when he isn’t one.

But that’s another story.

Most Democrats old enough to buy beer worry that the party is spiraling off to the far left, alienating general election voters so much they’ll hand a second term to the most unpopular president in modern history.

The chaos is unnerving — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is fading, Mayor Bloomberg is supplanting Mayor Pete, and hedge fund manager Tom Steyer has thrown so much money into this state that he’s muddied the waters. They are turning the primary into a reality show, and that’s President Trump’s home turf.

South Carolina can right this ship. The state’s Feb. 29 Democratic presidential primary, the first in the South, is also the first with demographics that mirror the national party. The outcome here could influence — or at least foreshadow — the Super Tuesday primaries, which come three days later.

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson says the state’s African American voters are practical enough to do just that, and they lean toward former Vice President Joe Biden because they feel a “different level of risk” than voters in Iowa and New Hampshire.

“We fear more cuts to Medicaid, having voting rights reduced even more and an administration that is not concerned about racial profiling,” Kimpson says. “For many of those voters, they want someone who has been tested and vetted.”

He's talking about electability.

Most black voters here have consistently said that beating Trump is their No. 1 priority this year, and — despite his stumbles — Biden still leads in the South Carolina polls because they believe he’s the one person who can do that. Trump's antics have only reinforced that impression.

Neal Thigpen, the veteran South Carolina political scientist, says Biden should pull out the win over Sanders although it could be tight.

“He’s got most of the state’s Democratic establishment, whatever’s left of it. And he should get the older black voters, the lion’s share of them anyway,” Thigpen says. “Younger African Americans may go a different way.”

And that's one of those wild cards that has the party establishment worried.

It may seem strange that South Carolina, a GOP stronghold, should suddenly become so important for Democrats. But it isn’t. The state is a perfect place to gauge electability.

The state's Democrats here have no choice but to work with Republicans, and the state has an electorate on both sides of the aisle that closely mirrors the nation. So Dems here know what plays in most of the country.

In other words, a moderate candidate who doesn’t scare independent Southerners and Midwesterners.

If South Carolina does bring clarity to the presidential race and gets the Democrats back on track, perhaps the party should consider changing its status from “first in the South” to simply first.

As it's already shown, it could do a lot worse.