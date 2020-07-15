The residents of Belle Hall Plantation are having a virtual — and occasionally vitriolic — discussion with echoes of our ongoing national debate.
See, the Mount Pleasant neighborhood is trying to decide whether to drop the word “plantation” from its name. It’s going about like you’d expect.
Some homeowners talked about this in a Zoom meeting two weeks ago, and the consensus was that it’s probably a good idea to nix “plantation” out of sensitivity. The word evokes far more than moonlight and magnolias for many folks.
When this was floated among the rest of the residents, there was enthusiastic support … and enough blowback that the online comments had to be disabled. One person, for instance, suggested that perhaps these “white Yankees” should go back to the North.
Welcome to South Carolina — where the Civil War began, and one day might end. But don’t hold your breath.
As cities around the country take down Confederate statues, and critics decry cancel culture, more and more neighborhoods have considered dropping “plantation” from their names. And there
are certainly a lot of them: more than a dozen in this metro area alone.
Two years ago, developers removed the word “plantation” from their plans for Long Savannah in West Ashley and a Kiawah River subdivision on Johns Island. Re-examining the names of existing subdivisions is a relatively new idea, but Belle Hall isn’t the only local neighborhood having this conversation.
There’s a petition on change.org that calls for renaming Hamlin Plantation, which is also in Mount Pleasant. The petition has more than 250 signatures, although it’s unclear if it’s limited to folks who live in the neighborhood.
Some of these subdivisions, such as Belle Hall, are built on the grounds of former plantations, and others just adopted the word for the “Gone With the Wind” marketing value. But times, and society, have changed.
Michael Allen, a retired National Park Service historian and a founder of the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor Commission, is a resident of Belle Hall. Although he’s not one of the neighbors who brought this up, Allen says the name has been an issue for years. In fact, he sometimes tells people he lives in “west Snowden.”
Consternation over the use of “plantation” is common all along the heritage corridor these
days, Allen says. For instance, Hilton Head is having the same debate.
“We’ve come to a point of reflection in this country,” Allen says. “It’s the same way I support removal of Confederate statues for what they say about our past. We’re not trying to destroy history, but look at it through a historically accurate lens.”
At 3 p.m. Thursday, Allen will host an outdoor, socially distanced community forum at Fort Moultrie called “Reconciling the Past with the Present” — an event where folks will discuss racial justice in the context of history, with an eye toward making those conversations less difficult. Obviously, this is timely.
The location is no coincidence, either. Sullivan’s Island is considered the Ellis Island for enslaved people, the place where many human beings shipped from African countries first came ashore. Many of them ended up becoming forced laborers on Lowcountry plantations.
So, in a way, this is all related.
The future of Belle Hall’s name is unclear. Some residents say it seems both sides are dug in. Opponents dislike the idea on principle or claim it would cost too much, lead to changing street names — even force a redesign of the neighborhood logo, which includes the letters “BHP.”
Proponents say they could simply change the name to “Belle Hall Place” or some such and, honestly, most people just call the neighborhood Belle Hall anyway.
Whatever comes of the conversation, it’s a good one to have. This is a community that reveres its history, but for far too long some people have promoted an incomplete — if not completely skewed — version of the past. Even the actual plantations still standing offer a more balanced recounting of their own stories these days.
We don’t need to erase that history, but we need to understand it in context. As Allen says, that’s the only way we’ll learn from it.