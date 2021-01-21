In his inaugural address, President Joe Biden noted “There’s no accounting for what fate will deal you.”

That could sum up the 46th president’s entire political career … or at least serve as a subtle nod to the influence of one of Charleston’s favorite sons.

Biden might not have taken the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday if not for the support of Congressman Jim Clyburn and South Carolina Democrats, who propelled him to the nomination last year.

But the president’s reference to “fate” is also a reminder that at one crucial, tragic moment in Biden’s life, fate came in the form of Fritz Hollings. And without him, there’s little chance Biden would be in the White House today.

Joe Biden was elected as the junior senator from Delaware in November 1972, when he was just 30 years old. Little more than a month later, before he was even sworn into office, his wife and children were involved in a horrible car accident with a tractor-trailer truck.

His wife and 1-year-old daughter were killed, his two boys seriously injured. Biden was so devastated that he considered resigning before he even began. His sons, he decided, needed him more than politics did.

By then, Hollings was a six-year Senate veteran, a former governor and an increasingly influential voice in Congress. With his wife, Peatsy, Hollings visited Biden at the hospital and urged him to reconsider his decision. Take the oath — give it a month at least, Hollings pleaded.

It was a story Fritz told often over the years.

Hollings was a persuasive man, and eventually Biden agreed. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, a close friend of Hollings', said he heard the story from both men several times over the years.

"He likely would not have gone on to serve if not for Fritz," Tecklenburg says. "It was clear they were of the same ilk, and Fritz played a critical role in mentoring Sen. Biden."

For 32 years, Biden was the South Carolina senator’s desk mate. He often called Hollings “my best friend in the Senate.”

“Aside from my family, the first people to bring me back from that black hole I was in were Fritz and Peatsy,” Biden said at Hollings’ funeral in 2019. “That’s not hyperbole.”

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Biden eventually came up with a compromise to serve: He commuted to Delaware, to his sons, every night via Amtrak. And in time, South Carolina became Biden’s go-to vacation spot.

With Hollings’ encouragement, the future president also became friends with Sen. Strom Thurmond. Bipartisanship isn’t a new tune from the Biden songbook. Those two became so close Biden also spoke at Thurmond’s funeral.

Hollings retired in 2005, but Biden pushed on in the Senate. He ran for president a second time, ultimately accepting the vice presidency under President Barack Obama.

Biden never forgot Hollings. When Peatsy passed away in 2012, Vice President Biden quietly slipped off the campaign trail and into the chapel. He sat on the front row with Fritz, and never said a word to the media, even though he could have scored easy political points .. and free airtime.

A few years later, when a statue to Hollings was unveiled on the grounds of the U.S. Courthouse in downtown Charleston, Biden delivered the keynote address.

In his final days, Hollings was paying close attention to the unfolding drama of the impending 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. He spoke fondly of Biden, but Hollings feared he couldn’t make a serious run because he didn't like fundraising. "Joe doesn't like asking for money."

Fritz would have laughed had he saw Biden raise $10 million during a single presidential debate.

When Hollings passed away in April 2019, Biden emerged from relative seclusion (amid speculation about his potential political future) to deliver the eulogy in Summerall Chapel at The Citadel.

“He was there when I was on top of the world,” Biden said that day. “He was also there when I was at the bottom.”

Less than 10 days after Fritz Hollings’ funeral, Joe Biden announced his campaign for the presidency.

It was fate.