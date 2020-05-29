Unless there’s an epic spike in coronavirus deaths over the summer, South Carolina public schools will reopen this fall.
Nobody’s exactly sure what that will look like yet, but one thing’s for certain: Parents won’t be happy, and a good number of them will blame their local school board.
As usual.
Seanna Adcox reports that the South Carolina School Boards Association recently polled its members, and heard mostly the same thing from all: The health and safety of students and staff has to be their priority, but in-person learning must resume.
Because virtual learning is not remotely the same thing as going to school.
“Online learning is not an acceptable long-term solution,” SBA President Chuck Saylors, a member of the Greenville County School Board, said Wednesday.
School officials who responded to the poll are worried about how to set up classrooms, cafeterias and buses in a way that allows them to continue social distancing … and with good reason.
Mainly because it can’t be done.
Few, if any, school districts have the space or personnel to split classes into groups small enough to keep kids 6 feet apart, and buses would have to run at a fraction of their capacity. There simply aren’t enough resources for all that, even if students go to split schedules.
As you may recall, overcrowding is a long-term problem in many South Carolina public schools. It’s often hard to get classrooms down to 30 kids.
The state Department of Education is trying to come up with a reasonable plan to get kids back for the fall semester, and Charleston County school officials — who’ve been talking about this informally for months — are going to crank up their own task force within days.
One thing is certain: The schools have to reopen to fully crank up the economy, because some people can’t go back to work and keep their kids at home. And the politicians will demand it. And it’s not unreasonable. The kids need in-person instruction.
As such, local board members predict schools will open about like they do any other year, because no matter how much federal stimulus money pours in, the state won’t fund split schedules. And there just isn’t the space to keep kids apart, much less time or money to hire extra teachers.
If they could even find them. Remember, there was a shortage even before this mess started.
That’s admittedly speculation, but local officials know what’s realistically possible. Charleston County hopes to offer online options for students whose parents don’t want them in a crowded classroom, and they could open schools early to help at-risk students — who haven’t been in a classroom since mid-March — catch up.
But that won’t be enough for some.
“We will try and help those behind to catch up, but will fall well short,” board member Chris Fraser says. “It’s a disaster for this group of students. And it’s a generation that’s damaged. Six months with no schools — the effects will linger for years. Closing the achievement gap just took a step back.”
Those are the stakes local school districts face and, as much as they try, they won’t make everyone happy … because there’s no consensus. As one local board member says, most parents are simply cautious, but some think this is all a hoax, and others are scared to death.
This sets up the very definition of a no-win scenario.
But then, the Charleston County School District should be used to that. School officials can’t please West Ashley middle school parents, even after changing their plans around a blue million times. And Mount Pleasant fought the district for years, arguing — correctly — that the town needed a second high school, but at the same time wanting assurances that their kids would go to Wando. Imagine that on a district-wide scale.
Everyone wants more “input,” often without offering a united or coherent solution. And the board gets blamed.
So, no matter what the school district does, there will be an uproar. It’s understandable, because this is unprecedented and no plan is perfect. But board members can take solace in one thing:
No matter how much the pandemic has altered the world, some things never change.