Mark Sanford says if he were still in Congress, he would’ve voted “yes” to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Which pretty much sums up why Mark Sanford isn’t still in Congress.
The two-term South Carolina governor — and former congressman — earlier this week told local independent journalist Quintin Washington that Republicans who ignore the attempted insurrection are “playing with fire.”
“I don’t know how, for a lot of Republicans, Jan. 6th wasn’t the last tipping point,” he said.
But Sanford does know. He recognized, too late, that playing with fire is exactly what he did during his last term in office.
He lost his reelection bid in the 2018 GOP primary because, as he describes it, “I turned off Trump voters en masse.”
Never let it be said that Sanford sugarcoats things.
He has turned the lessons learned from all that into a book coming out next month, “Two Roads Diverged,” in which he offers his view on the path forward for his party. It’s thoughtful and, just like him, hews to conservative principles.
But many of his colleagues in the Republican Party have taken a different lesson from Sanford’s fate: Don’t disagree with primary voters.
Earlier this week, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott launched his reelection bid by proclaiming the Trump presidency “the good ol’ days,” which not coincidentally is just what primary voters want to hear.
Scott also published a video with every Republican in the state’s congressional delegation voicing their support for him … with the notable exception of Congressman Tom Rice.
That’s probably not a coincidence, since Rice not only voted for the Democrats’ proposed Jan. 6 commission, but also voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump for a second time.
And now has Republicans lining up to primary him.
First-term Congresswoman Nancy Mace last week called for an investigation of antifa’s role in the riots across the country last year. It was a popular move with the base, but others called her hypocritical because she previously opposed the Jan. 6 commission.
Now, Mace offered a semi-plausible excuse: The Capitol riot is already being investigated, and prosecuted. But that won’t placate some, particularly because Mace was extremely critical of the rioters in January. Often on national television.
That immediately got her in trouble with party activists, and she has not poked that bear since. Smart. On Facebook, some Republicans noted that Mace’s call to come down on antifa (which isn’t an organization; it’s short for “anti-fascist”) was simply her “redeeming herself.”
Which is no doubt the idea. Because local Republicans were talking about finding a replacement for Mace within weeks of her taking office. And that’s just crazy.
Sanford argues this is a problem for the party, and long-term he may be right. He has proof: Republicans lost the House, Senate and White House in the past four years of constant turmoil. And when primary voters threw him over for someone further to the right (which was a trick), that candidate lost to a Democrat in the general election.
Honestly, if not for extreme gerrymandering, we’d probably see a lot more seats flipping parties both ways these days. The vast majority of voters are middle-of-the-road, but the extremes hold outsize sway in elections, particularly primary elections.
While both sides “cancel” candidates with wild abandon if they stray from whatever path voters are on that day, it’s much more pronounced on the right. That’s what we’re seeing here. If Scott or Mace were to lose their upcoming primaries (almost impossible and remotely possible, respectively), you can bet the replacement wouldn’t be someone more moderate.
Problem is, living up to such standards — and the ever-changing whims of voters — is also nearly impossible. It’s hard for non-zealot voters to know where candidates really stand when they so carefully avoid riling the most extreme partisans in their party.
Seems like it would be better if more candidates just spoke their mind. Sanford quarreled with Trump, and that made headlines, but even this week he said he often agreed with the former president on policy.
That’s just being honest, and it ought to be good enough for voters. But don’t expect to see any more of that anytime soon.
Because look where it got Sanford.