BEAUFORT — The freedom commemorated by Juneteenth came much earlier to this part of South Carolina.
In some ways, it started here.
On New Year’s Day 1863, thousands of formerly enslaved African Americans traveled by boat and barge to gather under live oaks on the banks of the Beaufort River — in what is now Port Royal — to hear President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation read.
To hear, officially, that they were free.
Juneteenth, America’s newest national holiday, celebrates June 19, 1865, when word of emancipation finally reached Texas. But that happened years earlier here in the southern Lowcountry.
After a Union victory in the November 1861 battle of Port Royal, a fight so loud its cannon fire echoed through downtown Charleston, many white residents fled. Their former slaves continued the work of running farms, running the community, in what would become a dress rehearsal for the post-war era.
And just before noon on that first day of 1863, Gen. Rufus Saxton — who’d recruited the first Union regiments of black soldiers — read the president’s proclamation that all formerly enslaved persons were emancipated.
When Saxton finished, the crowd broke into a spontaneous rendition of “America.” My country tis of thee, sweet land of liberty …
“Beaufort began the conversation about freedom,” says Michael Allen, a retired National Park Service historian involved with the creation of the Reconstruction Era National Historical Park. “Without what happened in Beaufort in 1861, we wouldn’t have Juneteenth, no 13th, 14th or 15th Amendments, no Emancipation Proclamation.”
That’s why this community is the perfect home for the Reconstruction Park. One of the newest in the National Park Service system, it may one day have branch sites all over the country … because it interprets an important part of the nation’s history.
It’s also a chapter of history most people know absolutely nothing about.
“Like a traditional National Park, like Grand Canyon or Rocky Mountain, this park retells the history of the country,” says Superintendent Scott Teodorski. “Some of these stories are uplifting, others are hard to hear.”
The Beaufort community was essential to establishing this park, declared a National Monument by the Obama administration and designated a National Historical Park by Congress and then-President Trump in 2019.
Locals are proud of that bipartisan support, but it’s not surprising. One of the park’s earliest proponents was then-Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling, whose dedication to telling late 19th century history is matched only by his passion for bipartisanship, outlined in his book, “Sharing Common Ground.”
On the eve of Juneteenth, Keyserling and I visited the various sites associated with the park, which are spread around Beaufort County and its Sea Islands. The visitors center is housed downtown in the old Beaufort Fire House, a building donated by Keyserling’s family. His nonprofit group, the Second Founding of America, continues to acquire property for the Park Service’s use.
The most historic site associated with the park is St. Helena Island’s Penn Center, established in 1862 as the South’s first school for former slaves. The Park Service maintains the oldest building on the campus, Darrah Hall, a former community center, as well as Brick Baptist Church, built by slaves in 1855. The church is where some of the Penn Center’s first classes were held.
Most historians classify the Reconstruction era as 1865-77 — the end of the Civil War to the conclusion of federal oversight in the South. But the park interprets history from 1861-1900, which more fully encapsulates the period in which the United States struggled to integrate freed African Americans into society.
Allen says, by modern reckoning, Reconstruction began with the liberation of Beaufort County and ran at least through the Supreme Court’s 1896 decision in Plessy v. Ferguson, which established the separate-but-equal doctrine that dominated the first half of the 20th century.
In between, the Constitution was amended to allow African Americans to vote and hold elected office … which in turn led to voter suppression and gerrymandering, issues we struggle with even now.
The park tells all those unvarnished stories, the good and the bad. Keyserling says the point is to learn from it all.
As the afternoon sun drops in the sky, he surveys the shaded grounds of Camp Saxton, imagining that day all those people came to hear news of their freedom.
“If we don’t understand history, we can’t see the problems that remain,” Keyserling says. “It can be painful, but if you’re going to purge the poison, you’ve got to look back to where it all started.”
And that’s what the Reconstruction Era National Historical Park helps us do.