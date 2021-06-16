Mount Pleasant voters aren’t particularly mysterious — they let us know exactly who they are in every election.
They’re folks who don’t want developers throwing up any more houses or apartment complexes in their backyards. They hate traffic, are concerned about the environment. For the most part, they’re conservative … but not extremely so.
Basically, they’re suburban voters.
So, you have to wonder why Town Councilwoman Kathy Landing launched her campaign for mayor by reminding folks that she sided with conspiracy theorists and fought a local mask ordinance during a pandemic. Especially since Mount Pleasant, with its multiple nursing homes, was an early hot spot for the virus.
“When the world was hit with a pandemic, the difference between clear leadership and reactionary fear-mongering hit very close to home,” she said last week, according to Post and Courier reporter David Slade.
She’s right, there was a lot of fear-mongering going on last year — by anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers. At one council meeting in September, when the town was debating an extension of a local mask ordinance, some people showed up to compare elected officials to Hitler for even considering it.
They claimed the nurses there in support of the ordinance were “actors,” and one said the masks were a ploy to allow pedophiles to more anonymously abduct children.
Instead of saying this stuff — much of it peddled by nonresidents — was nuts, which it was, Landing said, “we need to hear all opinions and respect each other.”
No, not really. Not when one side is based on science and the other gets its information from internet chatrooms, social media and propagandists.
A couple of months later, by the way, the second wave of the pandemic hit. So that baloney aged poorly.
The point is: If Landing’s intention was to make a clear distinction between herself and Mayor Will Haynie, who’s running for reelection, she did a bang-up job.
But that may not go the way she expects.
Throughout the pandemic, Haynie distinguished himself by advocating commonsense safety measures and taking the advice of health care professionals. Which isn’t fear-mongering.
And when a vaccine was developed, he got national recognition for working to get shots in his residents’ arms as quickly as possible. He’s been one of the most responsible elected officials in the Lowcountry throughout the crisis.
Haynie, a conservative Republican, said politics should have nothing to do with public health and safety. He was right.
Most of Mount Pleasant took the pandemic pretty seriously, so perhaps he was just more accurately reflecting the community than some of his colleagues. Masks were common around town … except for the bars on Shem Creek.
And if that’s the constituency a campaign is counting on, good luck with that municipal election turnout.
With any luck, the pandemic will be completely behind us by the time the November election rolls around. And luckily for Landing, people tend to have short memories.
But she’s still got an uphill climb. Because there’s no shortage of differences between her and the mayor.
Haynie supported the ban on plastic bags; Landing opposed it. Landing ran for council opposed to limits on development and now is pretty much against any government intervention in anything. Haynie easily defeated Mayor Linda Page — who’s no slouch — by advocating a full stop on growth.
Which is the hardcore governmental regulation that voters demanded. In Mount Pleasant, rightly or wrongly, they don’t want the free market clogging up their freeways.
Landing is clearly courting far-right voters in this nonpartisan election. That constituency certainly is loud, but it isn’t the majority.
Former President Donald Trump underperformed other Republicans in Mount Pleasant.
Meanwhile, Haynie enjoys the support of Save Shem Creek — a grassroots organization that has decided a number of recent elections — as well as the Charleston Public Beach Access and Parking Group.
They’re basically the new Shem Creek, with perhaps more members, and they appear to like the mayor, too … particularly since he was involved in the efforts to stop the Isle of Palms’ proposed parking restrictions.
To be fair, Landing’s government’s-not-the-answer shtick will appeal to some people. And she responsibly wore her mask while playing to both sides in the pandemic.
She also has more name recognition than most of the other potential mayoral candidates on Town Council.
But that’s because last year she ran for Congress … and got shellacked in the primary by Nancy Mace.
“I’m far more prepared for this job than I would have been for that one,” Landing remarked during her mayoral announcement.
Which is another thing she probably shouldn’t have said.