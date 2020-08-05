Hicks: Of course downtown residents should have a say on cruise ship terminal

It’s probably not the best time to jump on the cruise ship bandwagon — in fact, these days, it’s sort of like buying a ticket for the Titanic.
After that run-in with the iceberg.
But House Speaker Jay “Carpathia” Lucas has filed a brief with the state Supreme Court in support of the State Ports Authority’s proposed cruise ship terminal and, by extension, Carnival Cruise Line.
He asked the Supremes to overturn a decision from six months ago that said local residents, environmentalists and preservation groups have the standing to contest a permit for that terminal. The speaker argued that South Carolina residents don’t particularly have the right to hold up any project, no matter how it affects them.
And that’s the real iceberg here.
As David Wren reported, Lucas said in a friend-of-the-court brief that state law doesn’t give anyone the right to fight the SPA’s permit for that long-planned terminal. Folks only have the “right” to request a hearing — and that doesn’t mean the court has to give them one.
“Requesting a contested case hearing does not ipso facto mean the affected person would be entitled to a contested case hearing,” Lucas’ amicus brief says.
Play that out. If someone bought the lot next door to your Yonges Island farm and filed a permit to open a landfill, you would have no say in the matter?
Sounds suspiciously like taxation without representation.
State Sen. Sandy Senn, who raised absolute Cain when Carnival kept sailing out of Charleston as the coronavirus spread, says, despite his title, Lucas doesn’t speak for the entire Legislature.
“While Speaker Lucas is a powerful legislator, he is but one legislator and for the court to consider his lone opinion as to what the General Assembly intended would not be appropriate,” Senn says. “The court likely will and certainly should interpret the law without a legal opinion issued by one legislator — especially a legislator whose district is not impacted by Carnival.”
Them’s fighting words, but then, everything about cruise ships is a fight in Charleston.
Lucas hasn’t commented on his filing, even after the plaintiffs called him laughably late to the party. Odds are he was simply sticking up for the Ports Authority and, of course, trying to define the “automatic stay” law passed by the Legislature a couple of years ago. That law limits the amount of time environmental groups can hold up a project.
Maybe some folks at the Statehouse fear that law isn’t going to stand up to legal challenges as is. And perhaps it shouldn’t, because it takes away some pretty basic rights.
Sure, sometimes nuisance lawsuits gum up the works on worthwhile projects for years. But this case shows the shortcomings of that legislation. Because it is ludicrous to argue downtown residents don’t have a right to protest when staring down the barrel of wall-to-wall calliope music.
Not to mention all that traffic and potential for pollution ... and disease. Yes, this debate has gotten even more complicated.
Kristopher King, executive director of the Preservation Society of Charleston, says denying local residents a say in what happens in their backyards is “a step backward and a move in the wrong direction.”
“All residents of South Carolina should be able to protect themselves from projects that could affect them, such as a permit for oil or gas pipelines,” King says.
He’s absolutely right.
This cruise terminal debate has gone on for years, and probably won’t be over anytime soon. The Ports Authority wants to keep its cruise ship terminal downtown, and its argument is understandable: Docking in the historic district allows passengers easy access to the Market and popular tourist areas.
But a lot of folks live near those docks, and this affects them. They have to deal with the noise and the traffic. And now health concerns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is actually polling citizens about when the cruise industry should resume business, because it’s proven to be a super spreader for the virus.
The state Supreme Court wisely decided downtown residents and local advocates have a say in this debate. That should stand, even if it means revisiting the “automatic stay.”
Because denying residents those rights is like packing them onto a cruise ship without enough lifeboats.