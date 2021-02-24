All the folks waiting for that new library in southern North Charleston are getting a tad impatient.
In the past couple of years, they’ve watched as snazzy new branches opened in Mount Pleasant, Hollywood and West Ashley and on James Island.
Existing libraries are now halfway through top-to-bottom renovations on Johns Island, in West Ashley and Otranto Road in northern North Charleston.
Meanwhile, folks in the southern end of the city still have their 1940s-era Cooper River Memorial Library.
Locals routinely grouse about this on social media, in letters to the editor … and to public officials. When county voters approved a plan to issue $108 million in bonds to rebuild, renovate and open new branches of the Charleston County Public Library in 2014, Cooper River Memorial was slated to be among the first replaced.
Now, it’s closer to last.
It’s hard to blame the community for suspecting a slight, because it’s happened so often. This time, however, their patience will be rewarded.
Construction for the new library at Rivers Avenue and Dorchester Road will begin this summer. As a bonus, it’s going to be 33% larger than promised.
Toni Lombardozzi, the project manager overseeing all this work for the Charleston County Public Library, says staff is reviewing final plans for the North Charleston branch — and it will be 20,000 square feet, the same as the Baxter-Patrick branch on James Island and the new Bees Ferry Library in West Ashley.
The plan voters approved called for North Charleston to get a 15,000-square-foot library.
The larger-than-advertised facility is a fringe benefit of what otherwise has been a long, annoying delay. Which, make no mistake, is in not the fault of Charleston County Public Library staff.
Originally, the plan was to build the new library behind the current one, which sits at the corner of Rivers and Dorchester. That would have allowed the old library to remain open until the new one was finished. Then the old site would have become a park.
But when the county’s plans for the Charleston Naval Hospital fell apart, officials shifted a planned social services hub and new CARTA bus terminal to the land slated for the new library.
At one time, the library was set to share a roof with those places. The neighborhood opposed that, and a little behind-the-scenes shuffling eventually derailed the suggestion.
Ultimately, CCPL decided to build its newest library on the site of the old one. But that forced staff to toss out the original architectural plans and come up with a new design to fit that land — a delay that cost a year.
Then the pandemic slowed everything else down.
Now, the old Cooper River Memorial Library is scheduled to be demolished in the spring in order for construction on the new branch to begin in the summer. Lombardozzi says staff is looking for a nearby location to serve locals in the meantime.
“We’re going to move, because we didn’t want a break in services,” she says.
Which is exactly why residents were wary of building on the existing site.
It’s taken some time, but North Charleston folks can be assured they’re getting an upgrade. The four new branches that have opened so far are state-of-the-art facilities with great public space.
And the libraries being renovated now (all of which are slated to reopen this summer) have been gutted. Their new interiors will be similar in design to the all-new branches.
The work that’s resulted from the 2014 library referendum is a credit to the Charleston County Public Library. It has modernized the county's library system, improved its services ... and even managed to open two new libraries in the middle of a pandemic.
The only hitch throughout this long project has been the replacement for Cooper River Memorial, and it’s gotten enough grief to go around. Aside from the delays, some people protested County Council's decision — not CCPL's — to name the new branch after North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.
But the upshot is southern North Charleston will end up with the county's newest and most modern library.
If the rest of the plans for that stretch of Rivers Avenue work out, and turn out as well as the library, the area could be on the brink of a long-overdue revitalization.
Finally.