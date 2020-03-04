North Charleston High has been on a winning streak lately.

In the past three years, the graduation rate has gone up 17 points — it’s now within 5 percentage points of the South Carolina average — and the state Department of Education has moved it off the list of high schools rated “unsatisfactory.”

The faculty started an extracurricular academy to help ensure incoming freshmen read at grade level, mentors are now working with students regularly — and enrollment is up.

School board members say that since Principal Henry Darby — a veteran educator, civil rights activist and Charleston County councilman — took over three years ago, once-common community complaints about the school and its students are now practically nonexistent.

Darby credits the staff, faculty and students with North Charleston’s recent improvements and promises more to come. But it’s clear he’s proud of what his school already has accomplished.

So, as you might imagine, he is livid that his students, and the Cougars basketball team, were accused of starting a brawl at a Pee Dee high school two weeks ago.

After the Cougars beat the Johnsonville High Flashes in a Feb. 22 playoff game, 59-56, fans charged out of the bleachers and onto the court. Soon, fists started flying. Florence County sheriff’s deputies reported that they broke up about eight separate fights.

At first, Darby said, his players were blamed for starting the melee, both by law enforcement and Pee Dee media ... and nothing could be further from the truth.

“We were forewarned by another team that people there like to fight,” Darby says. “So I was on the court at the end of the game to lead my players straight into the locker room. I told them we were going to act like grownups.”

Of course, based on cellphone videos shot at the game, perhaps they should have aimed higher. In the footage, it looks like adults doing most of the scuffling. That includes a woman who punched one of the North Charleston cheerleaders in the face before moving on to another fight.

Conversely, no players from either team appears to be throwing down.

Initial reports from law enforcement said that because tensions were high, the teams were ordered not to shake hands after the game. But news reports claimed the North Charleston players rushed the court, and that no one from the Johnsonville team was involved.

Perhaps there was a little home-field advantage in the report. No one from North Charleston was detained and no one has been charged with anything.

Darby said his folks were prepared to avoid conflict, and had even taken extra security on the road trip; they could not be goaded into fighting. Given the school’s reputation, some people might dispute that. But Darby is clear-eyed about his students.

Last semester, some of his players got into a fight with another team at a Hilton Head hotel. He suspended the entire basketball team for three games, and the student who started it for five.

“When they are wrong, I punish them,” Darby says. “And when they are right, I stand up for them. I’m going to support them.”

School board member Cindy Bohn Coats, who represents North Charleston, says Darby has made a marked difference in the school. He demands respect, but also shows it. On the first day of school, she says, Darby stands out front and shakes hands with every student as they file off the buses.

After a long string of principals, North Charleston finally has some continuity ... and it shows in the improved graduation rate. Darby is now trying to attract more students, and points out he has twice as many white kids at the school as he did two years ago.

The goal is to improve North Charleston High’s reputation, to attract a diversity of students. And getting accused of starting a brawl doesn’t help.

After the playoff win at Johnsonville, the boys basketball team lost over the weekend. But the North Charleston High girls team plays Friday for the state championship for the first time since 2007. Darby is proud of that, too.

But he longs for the day his school is known as much for academics as athletics.

“I want to make North Charleston the high school of the city,” Darby says.