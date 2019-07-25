Nikki Haley fans were no doubt thrilled to learn she is now one of America’s top 10 most admired women.
And utterly deflated when they found her at No. 9 on the list … behind Hillary Clinton.
Which is sort of like drawing the Chance card from Monopoly: “You have been elected chairman of the board. Pay each player $50.”
This new poll is from YouGov, a British firm that does an annual survey to rank the most popular figures around the world. The company creates a “World’s Most Admired” list each year, as well as a separate one for each of the 41 countries polled.
Haley has been on a roll of late, and you’d think our former governor’s appearance on America’s list would give a boost to her presidential aspirations. But then, Clinton is obviously popular, too, and look how well she did.
Clinton was No. 8 on both the U.S. and World lists; Haley was only on the American list. The rest of America’s top 10 includes Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, first lady Melania Trump, Ellen DeGeneres, Queen Elizabeth II, Oprah and Condoleezza Rice.
Former first lady Michelle Obama tops both the America and World lists as the Most Admired Woman. Her husband, the former president, is No. 1 on this country’s list — and No. 2 in the World, behind Bill Gates.
President Donald Trump can at least feel Haley’s pain. He is stuck behind Barack Obama as the No. 2 Most Admired Man on America’s list … and No. 14 on the World’s Most Admired list. As a point of reference, Jackie Chan came in third worldwide.
But the president can take solace in the fact that he is more popular than Obama in at least one country: Russia.