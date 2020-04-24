The class of 2020 caught a bad break — no prom, no pomp and circumstance, just distance-learning and disappointment.
It’s a shame for all those students who will miss out on some of America’s most universal traditions. Everyone remembers where they were on those special nights.
For instance, on my prom night I was at a Ted Nugent concert.
Most people are more sentimental about such things, however, so there was no doubt sadness across the land when South Carolina officials this week made the inevitable, completely unsurprising call to keep schools closed for the rest of the academic year. They really had no other choice. Parents would have rioted, although some attorneys were probably itching to challenge compulsory education laws in the time of a pandemic.
You know who’s just as bummed as high school seniors right now? Republican Party officials. Because the decision to keep schools closed makes it harder to argue that voters should venture out to their precincts, many of which are in schools, just a week after classes were scheduled to dismiss.
On Wednesday, the South Carolina Democratic Party and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee filed lawsuits asking the state Supreme Court to expand absentee voting by mail so folks can skip standing in crowded lines with their neighbors.
Because they realize the state Legislature is not inclined to do it.
Republicans will claim Democrats are playing politics with a pandemic, and that’s a fair point. It’s not as egregious as, say, using the coronavirus as cover to repeal environmental regulations — as the White House is doing — but same species.
It’s also true, as GOP officials will cry, that Dems have long promoted no-excuse absentee voting here. But what should really give Republicans heartburn is this: Now the Democrats have a really good argument — and a super-majority of voters on their side.
An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found 67% of Americans want a vote-by-mail option in these times of social distancing. That number includes 88% of Dems, 69% of independents and 44 % of Republicans.
And 58% of registered voters would prefer to see such an option adopted for all elections, as some states already do quite successfully.
This came to a head during Wisconsin’s election earlier this month, when the Democratic governor tried to postpone voting and Republican lawmakers went to the Supreme Court to overrule him. The election was held, even though Milwaukee’s 180 precincts were forced to consolidate into just five polling places. So far, Wisconsin health officials have found at least 19 cases of COVID-19 possibly connected to that election. Nobody wants to see a repeat of that here, and it’s a good argument for the Democratic position.
Honestly, both sides should want this. The way things are now, all voters will be understandably wary of election-day crowds. Now, anyone over 65 can already vote absentee by mail in South Carolina. The Democrats argue everyone should have that opportunity — at the very least for the duration of the pandemic. And they should.
Republicans claim vote-by-mail increases the likelihood of fraud, although the only evidence of this in recent years was a scam by a GOP political operative in North Carolina that was so egregious it overturned a congressional election. Ouch.
South Carolina election officials asked state leaders to expand absentee voting in March, and some lawmakers took it seriously enough to draft enabling legislation. But it likely won’t go anywhere.
That’s because some Republicans feel, as President Trump unfortunately said out loud, that the more people who vote, the less they win. Whether that’s accurate is debatable, but it’s the standard Republican position. And that’s too bad. Every eligible voter should be encouraged to cast a ballot. If the GOP wants to win, it should support causes that a majority of people want.
And right now, most voters want a cautious, science-based approach to reopening the economy and, at least temporarily, absentee voting by mail for all.
This upcoming election will be the first for many members of the class of 2020, and COVID-19 shouldn’t wreck that for them. After all, they’ve already lost prom and graduation.
And Ted Nugent isn’t even touring.