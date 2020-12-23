Congresswoman-elect Nancy Mace has earned bipartisan props for the most astute political statement of the week — and giving voice to a lot of angry people.
On Monday, Mace took issue with some of her soon-to-be colleagues for making sure they were among the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine … long before there will be enough to go around.
“Congress shouldn’t be putting themselves first in line for the COVID-19 vaccination when the average American can’t get it,” Mace said. “For as long as the vaccines are limited, we should prioritize health care and frontline workers, and every person at greater risk, especially the elderly.”
She’s exactly right. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had a fairly contentious debate about this just last week. Because the supply, at this point, is quite limited.
The CDC argument was about who should get vaccinated first: the elderly or health care workers. Members of Congress didn’t get anywhere near the shortlist.
But several high-profile politicians, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, offered to take the vaccine either live on TV or with photographers present … ostensibly to show people that it’s safe.
Yeah, there are some who don't trust vaccinations, but many folks understandably called baloney on these alleged altruistic gestures. Especially since some of those same people spent months downplaying the seriousness of the situation.
And most regular Americans aren’t expected to receive vaccinations before the spring, perhaps into summer.
A lot of hospital workers, who’ve been dealing with the pandemic around the clock for nine months, were particularly offended by the line-jumping — seeing as how most of them haven’t been vaccinated yet but are exposed to the virus on a daily basis.
Few of those frontline workers have the high-profile platform of Mace, however. So good on her for raising the issue. Several elected officials have made similar comments, but that doesn't diminish what Mace said.
Of course, both Democrats and Republicans have taken advantage of their positions to get inoculated against a virus that’s killed more than 300,000 people in nine months. Of all people, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — the right’s favorite nemesis — got a vaccination, and even provided Graham and company some cover by noting it was national security protocol.
That makes sense for people in the line of succession like Vice President Mike Pence or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But most people feel that frontline ICU workers are particularly more important than backbenchers in Congress. And it is a tad hypocritical.
But, as outgoing Congressman Joe Cunningham noted recently, there’s hypocrisy to spare in Washington.
Mace has bucked conventional wisdom a few times since winning the election in November. While out campaigning for Georgia Republicans in the middle of a runoff this past weekend, Mace — unlike many others on the trail — wore a mask as she went door-to-door.
Fox News reports that Mace has gotten some blowback for publicly promoting masks while many in her party have been loath to endorse such precautions. Because, free-dumb.
“There are folks that don't want you to wear your mask, but I always say: ‘My body, my choice.’ I choose to wear my mask,” Mace told Fox.
Just going to let that statement set a bit.
Although some argued Mace ran too far to the right in her general election campaign against Cunningham, she has shown flashes of independence ... particularly on this issue.
Perhaps that’s an acknowledgement that the 1st Congressional District is, at least until the Legislature redistricts, a hotbed of moderation. Or it could be that Mace will follow Cunningham’s lead and act independently on occasion. But really, this shouldn’t surprise anyone.
Mace contracted the virus in the summer, just after the South Carolina primaries, and says she still hasn’t fully recovered. It is, as she knows, a serious illness. Taking a few harmless precautions is the least anyone can do for themselves and, more importantly, others.
“I want to help make sure others don’t get it, especially those who are most vulnerable,” Mace said. “I’ll wait my turn in line with the rest of my constituents when the vaccine becomes available to the rest of us.”
That’s a good line, and good politics. But it also shows a good measure of empathy, which lately has been lacking on the national stage.