If you want to see just how badly South Carolina is mismanaging this pandemic, take a look at the lawsuit filed against Patriots Point.
As Emily Williams reports, a Mount Pleasant business owner has sued Patriots Point for canceling his planned New Year’s Eve party on the flight deck of the Yorktown … a day before the shindig was supposed to go down.
Yeah, on Dec. 30.
The Patriots Point Development Authority Board called an emergency meeting that day to “postpone” the event due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and advice of the medical community.
That was a good idea, but what took so long? Some board members — and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie — had suggested calling the whole thing off much earlier.
“In my personal opinion, I reiterate the advice of health care experts that large social gatherings during the time of a spike in COVID cases should be avoided,” Haynie said well before the event.
Haynie has been a leading voice of reason in this pandemic. The state, not so much. And that’s the problem here.
In November, state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials warned people to avoid large gatherings over the holidays. You know, Thanksgiving, Christmas ... and New Year's Eve. They said transmission of the virus was spiking, an understatement if there ever was one.
In the eight months between March and Nov. 24, South Carolina logged 196,330 cases of COVID-19 and 4,000 deaths. Two months later, the state is at nearly 400,000 cases and 6,000 deaths.
So, the experts were right. The rate of cases, and deaths, has doubled.
But meanwhile, accelerateSC, an arm of the state Department of Commerce, approved the application for the “Yorktown Countdown” with 1,000 guests — not including servers and staff.
For comparison: When there isn’t a killer virus on the loose, the Yorktown’s flight deck is rated to hold only 1,500.
Everyone gets it: The pandemic has been deadly to businesses, and Patriots Point is no exception. Events are being canceled left and right, so most companies and organizations are desperate to take any business they can get. Businesses, understandably, also need a way to make money.
And sure, everyone’s going stir crazy. A party sounds great … but it was a very bad idea. Somebody should have said “no” from the start.
For the state to warn people against family gatherings, but then say OK to more than 1,000 folks taking such an egregiously careless risk (and it was, even with “social distancing,” masks and sanitizer) is a complete contradiction.
It is also dragging this pandemic out immeasurably, which doesn’t help any business in the long run. Not to mention the lives this double standard can cost.
Of course, South Carolina specializes in this sort of contradiction. This week, state lawmakers have spent much of their time trying to pass an unconstitutional law to limit abortions in South Carolina. Which, if it passes, is only going to cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees before the courts throw it out.
The Upstate lawmakers pushing this say they’re doing this because they are “pro life.”
Ironically, they represent the part of the state where COVID-19 is most prevalent, probably because it is also the part of the state where more people are prone to ignore the advice of experts and not wear masks to protect others. Which isn't very "pro life."
And neither is the state's contradictory messaging on this pandemic.