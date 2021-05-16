Jamal Sutherland was lost long before he screamed “I can’t breathe” in a Charleston County jail cell.
Before the deputies pepper-sprayed him, repeatedly stunned him with 5,000 volts of electricity, put that hood of a spit-mask over his face, or leaned on his back to snap the cuffs in place, Sutherland was as good as gone.
The moment a jail supervisor ordered deputies to extract him from his cell for a bond hearing on a misdemeanor charge, everyone involved probably knew there was a chance it wouldn’t end well. Why else do you think medical personnel were standing by?
Sutherland, 31, died in the Al Cannon Detention Center on the morning of Jan. 5, and the videos released by Sheriff Kristin Graziano late Thursday night are a disturbing reminder that his death is the result of fatal flaws in the criminal justice system.
This is not a case like those of George Floyd or Walter Scott, where a single bad-apple cop kills another human being through malevolence or disregard. The blame here goes much higher, and spreads much further.
The fault lies in the cold indifference of a system that put a man with schizophrenia in a jail cell when he should have been in a hospital. It is a system that resorts to overwhelming force to make a scared, confused man go to a bureaucratic hearing he had every right to waive.
It was a ludicrous exercise, and it never should have happened.
As family attorney Mark Peper said Friday, jails were not meant for people like Sutherland — and Sheriff Graziano admits as much. In a statement she released along with the video, Graziano said that throughout her career, “I have seen my fellow officers take on mental health responsibilities that they are not equipped to handle.”
She’s right. Those deputies were dressed more like a tactical team ready to rush into a crime scene. And for what? As Peper says, Sutherland’s offense was the legal equivalent of a speeding ticket.
The family on Friday demanded the justice they deserve, and in this case that is complicated. Peper noted that 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has only so many tools in her toolbox. That’s a metaphor for the limits of South Carolina criminal law, and they are substantial.
Wilson will have to determine if the evidence proves that deputies violated policy and used excessive force in restraining Sutherland. Trouble is, it’s a bad policy that demands force be used against people who shouldn’t be in the jail in the first place.
There’s plenty of blame to go around here, but ultimately it ends — sadly, like Sutherland’s life — at the jail. And that’s where the criminal investigation and the civil case intersect.
County officials began mediation with the family last week, and there remains a chasm of difference. Some of the problem may be politics, but the rest is based on attorneys arguing that “case law” is on the government’s side, that the video looks bad primarily to the “untrained eye.”
Bad argument. A man died on the county’s watch, and no matter what an autopsy says, that’s on the government.
County officials should have responded the way North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey did when Walter Scott was shot and killed after struggling with a police officer during a traffic stop. He immediately fired the officer, pressed for charges, apologized to the family and settled a civil case.
Perhaps not surprisingly, Summey is the only official who has responded appropriately so far this time. North Charleston police may be the only ones who did anything right here.
So long as this drags on — and the delays not caused by the county are admittedly the rigors of a thorough investigation — there is a growing chance that this only gets worse.
It’s not going to help if the understandable outrage sparked by the video and Sutherland’s death lead people to take out their frustrations on a city that had no part in this. Amy Sutherland, Jamal’s mother, said as much on Friday. She urged those folks, “please don’t make a circus of my son’s life.”
“I don’t want any violence in my city,” she said.
Those are the words of a strong and wise woman, a grieving mother who only wants justice for her son.
If only everyone else, and our criminal justice system, made as much sense.