Sen. Tom Davis can out-debate anyone on the reasons South Carolina should legalize medical marijuana.

After six years, he’s pretty much an expert.

He can tell you that peer-reviewed, empirical evidence and the National Academies of Sciences has determined medical cannabis helps patients with neurological disorders, epilepsy and glaucoma. It also eases the effects of chemotherapy for anyone undergoing cancer treatment.

“As time goes by, the argument for it grows stronger and stronger,” Davis says. “It’s no longer anecdotal. The science is pretty clear.”

The Beaufort Republican is absolutely right. His arguments are strong … but that doesn’t mean he’ll get the chance to make them, or that his fellow lawmakers will listen.

Still, Davis is about to take up his quest again. Last year, he nearly got a very conservative, very solid medical marijuana bill passed out of a key Senate committee. But then the pandemic derailed the whole session.

Davis is not naive; he knows the forces are lined up against him once again. The state’s top law enforcement officer, Mark Keel, head of SLED, is not keen on the idea. Nor is Gov. Henry McMaster.

Even if Davis gets his legislation out of committee, which he’s confident will happen, at least one colleague has already promised to put a hold on it. That’s a parliamentary Senate trick that can torpedo just about anything. To overcome it, Davis will need two-thirds of the Senate — 31 out of 46 members — to override one of their own.

And it’ll be hard to even take that vote if the Senate majority leader doesn’t sign off. Then, even if all those stars align, there’s no telling what folks in the House side of the Legislature might do.

If South Carolina had casinos — another idea that’s more controversial inside the Statehouse than outside of it — they wouldn’t give Davis good odds.

The problem here is that much of South Carolina is stuck with the same political mindset it had in the ’60s and ’70s, when pot was nothing more than the evil weed of miscreants and hippies.

Last year, someone sent out mailers of Davis clad in a cannabis-themed Hawaiian shirt with a warning that he wanted to turn South Carolina “into one big pot party.”

The funniest thing about that wasn’t what the mailer said about Davis, but what it revealed about the Reefer Madness reactionaries who sent it. Because it was just ignorant and juvenile, the sort of ill-themed argument you’d expect from the ill-informed.

After the November elections, 36 states now allow medical marijuana.

South Carolina polls suggest the vast majority of Democrats and Republicans — some show support of 75% or more — favor legalizing at least medical marijuana. So Davis doesn’t understand the logic behind the Statehouse politics on this.

“How many times do you see 75% of Democrats and Republicans agree on anything?” Davis says. “It’s not the conservative, limited government position to come between a person and their doctor. I don’t think it’s safe politics. I think it’s indefensible.”

Again, he’s right. But a lot of politicians worry about pushback from evangelicals, some of whom still aren’t sure about dancing or mixed swimming. They also listen to the concerns of law enforcement. Davis gets that; Republicans respect the police.

But law enforcement officials are prone to the same knee-jerk, stereotypical reaction as the politicians. Davis’ medical marijuana legislation doesn’t even permit smoking the stuff. It’s not like teenagers are gonna grab Granny’s ganja and get baked.

Can’t happen, won’t happen. But without Davis’ bill, a lot of people will continue to needlessly suffer. Opposing the solution isn’t compassionate or conservative. It’s just bull-headed.

Davis, and a lot of other people, could use your help. So call your local legislators and tell them to listen to the senator. He deserves to make his case that medical marijuana could make some lives easier; and ignoring the solution is cruel.

And if that doesn’t work, perhaps we should appeal to lawmakers’ sense of competition. More than anything, they hate to see South Carolina in the basement of national rankings.

Well, guess what: Even Mississippi is ahead of us this time.