Good news this year has been about as rare as Lowcountry snow ... and often not nearly as substantial.
But this week greater West Ashley, including James and Johns islands, and Charleston County saw a much-welcomed windfall. The State Transportation Infrastructure Bank agreed to put more than $60 million toward two local projects.
The bank contributed more than $40 million to the county’s planned $111 million makeover of the intersection at Main Road and Highway 17, and committed another $21 million toward the completion of the Crosstown drainage project.
Both of those will help West Ashley, and are a good omen for our unbearable traffic and flooding problems.
At any hour of the day, it can take 15 minutes to get through the ridiculously overwhelmed Main and 17 intersection. That’s because of substantial population growth on the island ... and the fact that 526 currently ends near Citadel Mall, dumping its traffic onto 17. Where it’s forced to funnel onto Johns Island through a single turn lane at Main Road.
But that’s another story.
The county is far enough into planning and permitting work at Main and 17 that the work on a flyover could start in the next 18 months.
“Just like 526, this isn’t a silver bullet, but the Main Road project along with 526 is going to make a big difference for traffic in West Ashley,” says County Council Chairman Elliott Summey. “The SIB gets a lot of credit here. What happens in Charleston is important to South Carolina, and they get that.”
That’s the long view of this week’s news. See, some people feared the county’s protracted fight with the SIB over funding to finish 526 would lead to lingering hard feelings. A few predicted that $425 million for 526 would be the last money the county would ever see from the state agency that finances South Carolina’s largest transportation projects.
Luckily, that’s not the case. Even with a budget severely tightened due to this pandemic, the bank also agreed to help Charleston finish the massive Crosstown drainage project. That’s also a boon for West Ashley. Here’s how:
Last year, city officials discovered the cost of the project — which will drain floodwater from 650 acres of the upper peninsula and one of its most important roads — had skyrocketed. Long story, but the upshot was Charleston faced the unhappy prospect of dipping into stormwater funds to finish the drainage work.
“We would have been scrimping every penny together to finish this without their help,” Mayor John Tecklenburg says. “This gives us more flexibility to fund even more drainage projects than are already underway in West Ashley, James Island and Johns Island.”
That is a happy domino effect, and city officials credit local bank board member Chip Limehouse for shepherding along the Crosstown. Limehouse says the bank helped get that project underway, and wanted to see it through. And Main Road was a no-brainer.
“I think everybody in the state knows the value of tourism and commerce in Charleston County and the city of Charleston,” Limehouse says. “The county put together a good application, and it’s clear the intersection at Main Road and 17 is a failure.”
How did this all happen? Well, County officials have quietly repaired relations with the bank in the past year, and the Infrastructure Bank has changed its funding process significantly.
As a House member two decades ago, Limehouse wrote the legislation that created the bank, and he says today it works as he envisioned it — helping local communities fund important, expensive projects they can’t pay for alone.
Applications are now rated by a series of metrics, including the availability of matching funds, economic impact and traffic counts. All that works in Charleston’s favor. “We’ve taken a lot of the politics out of it,” Limehouse says.
In fact, had the coronavirus not devastated state funds, Limehouse says Highway 41 and the Low Battery sea wall might have even seen funding. And they still could when the economy rebounds.
That’s encouraging on a number of levels — efficiency in state government, help for ongoing and expensive Charleston projects. That would be good news in any year, but it’s particularly welcome right about now.