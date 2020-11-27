So, City Councilman Harry Griffin is threatening to leave Charleston … and take part of West Ashley with him.
He revealed this stunning plan on his Facebook page earlier in the week. And, well, breaking up is hard to do and all, but there’s really only one thing to say about it:
We’ll keep the Greenway, you can have John C. Calhoun.
Griffin says he will begin collecting signatures on a petition to break away from Charleston and form a new town or join the St. Andrews Public Service District if his colleagues vote to raise property taxes in the coming year. Which they are considering as a stop-gap plan to make up for a massive, $18 million pandemic-induced shortfall.
“Raising your taxes isn’t fair and it isn’t right,” Griffin announced to his constituents and fan base on social media. “For the few City Council members who are too smart to look for alternatives, I feel sorry for you. I don’t know how you can sleep at night knowing you are screwing over the people you represent.”
Harsh words for his fellow council members, but perhaps understandable. It’s a hard time to ask people to do more right now, and after all, Griffin is frustrated. He doesn’t want to raise taxes or cut services.
Which, unfortunately, are the only two alternatives available to balance Charleston’s budget since we’ve already axed all the fraud and waste in the military budget, cut that investigation into UFOs, and quit paying NATO dues.
Truth is, Charleston has fewer employees than it did before it became the largest city in the state, and the vast majority of them are police officers, firefighters or sanitation workers. Nobody wants to lose those folks.
Griffin suggested Charleston avoid a property tax hike by cutting the salaries of all city employees by 3%-6%. But he is also voraciously opposed to "defund the police," and about a quarter of city employees whose salaries he would be cutting are technically cops. Which means he's actually the one proposing that radical idea. (He says across-the-board cuts don't count as police defunding, but you could argue that’s kinda the very definition.)
If only the U.S. Senate had gone along with the stimulus plan, including money for mid-size cities, that the Trump administration and House Democrats agreed to months ago. Alas, here we are, faced with an acrimonious divorce.
Griffin has been tirelessly hashing out this problem with other, similar-size cities, he says, but so far has only come up with a suggestion that we sell The Joe and the Volvo tennis stadium on Daniel Island. Which his colleagues frowned upon Tuesday afternoon.
The councilman may have to tweak those ideas once he gets his own city. Most fiscal advisers discourage the use of capital money for operating expenses. You know, since you can only do that once.
But perhaps Charleston County government would help out Griffin’s new town, as it subsidizes the town of James Island, another haven for anti-Charleston sentiment. It would be hard to make an outer West Ashley town profitable otherwise.
See, residential property taxes don’t cover the costs of municipal services in the suburbs. And there's not much of an industrial base in outer West Ashley. Although they do have a Walmart Supercenter that probably generates a fair chunk of change.
Of course, Griffin knows all this. And being a student of history, the councilman undoubtedly understands secession is fraught with problems — even if there's only a remote possibility that Mayor John Tecklenburg would launch a cannon assault on Griffin and his confederates if they attempt to nationalize the Bees Ferry Road Fire Station.
Griffin has a tough row to hoe if he goes the secession route, but surely he has thought out all the angles. He wouldn't just throw around idle threats.
And while we will miss any of our neighbors who choose to wagon train it on out of Charleston, we should simply bid them adieu and wish them well. We don't need another decades-long James Island coup.
Of course, Griffin is right. This could solve everyone's problems. If all the folks in his council district leave the city, the rest of Charleston residents will be off the hook for that $50 million-plus Church Creek flooding mitigation.
We could not only avoid increasing taxes ... we could actually cut 'em.
Because then that problem would belong to Griffin … and the new town of Waterworld.