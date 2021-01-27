Indiana Jones wouldn’t have done it this way.
A crew working in Marion Square found the John C. Calhoun monument time capsule over the weekend, and archaeologists say they will likely open it … in a couple of weeks. The suspense won’t kill us, but it’s palpable in these times oprf chronic attention deficit.
Indy would have popped that thing open right on the spot without a whit of concern about remnants of a century-old plague, malevolent, face-melting spirits or radioactive artifacts from whatever aliens apparently helped build the monument.
(Anyone who was there when they took down John C. can attest that its impressive construction seemed beyond the skills of 19th century craftsmen, perhaps even otherworldly.)
Eric Poplin, the archaeologist hired by the city, told The Post and Courier’s Thomas Novelly that scientists want to crack open the capsule in the safest, most responsible way possible to preserve its fragile contents.
“We need to figure out best how to take off one of those sides and still make sure that we don’t damage anything inside,” Poplin said.
That’s smart, because Charleston officials want to preserve the capsule's contents, which reportedly includes a banner from Calhoun’s 1850 funeral. It is, after all, part of the city’s history.
Coincidentally enough, this week Novelly also reported that James Bezjian — a professor at The Citadel — has joined the Pentagon’s new iteration of the Monuments, Fine Arts and Archives program. Basically, it’s like the group that rescued cultural artifacts swiped by the Nazis in World War II. They even made a movie about that team, “Monument Men,” not “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
As Bezjian noted, it’s important to preserve artifacts so history doesn’t get lost or twisted (even though artifacts sometimes are used to do just that). Monuments and art often offer contemporary depictions of past events, which make such décor priceless in more ways than one.
“Once this stuff is gone, it’s gone,” he said.
The mission of this group is to help countries protect artifacts and historical sites, and provide the Pentagon with lists of areas in any country that should be spared should we find ourselves at war with them. That’s a sad reality of the modern world.
But imagine the public relations fallout from destroying the pyramids of Giza or the Eiffel Tower. That would be like a gang of lunatics sacking and vandalizing the United States Capitol.
Now, the folks who opposed removing Calhoun from his 100-plus-year perch would probably question the sincerity of the city’s concern for these artifacts. If Charleston was truly interested in preserving history, they’d argue, City Council wouldn’t have unceremoniously yanked him off that pedestal.
But that’s not quite the same. Council didn’t vote to melt down Calhoun’s statue, or erase him from history books. They just decided he should no longer be the city’s literal centerpiece, seeing as how Calhoun held views on slavery that were radical even in his times.
Why do you think they had to put him on such a high pedestal?
The point is, most people would agree it’s important to preserve history. That doesn’t mean we don’t occasionally relocate our art and artifacts, perhaps display them in another room. Even the Liberty Bell has been moved a few times. That's not a sin against history.
Every week we are reminded that those who don’t know their history are doomed to repeat it. Calhoun stood over Charleston like Batman for more than a century, and yet many people remain oblivious to his controversial beliefs that many found — and still find — offensive.
Of course, Calhoun and the artifacts our 19th century ancestors sent us should be on display somewhere. Once — if — our most recent polarization subsides, Calhoun and the artifacts recovered from that time capsule should be in a museum (assuming one agrees to take his curmudgeonly self).
The mere existence of that time capsule is proof no one expected the statue to stand there forever. Times change, and the people and events a city — or nation — wants to highlight can change. Moving an artifact isn’t erasing history. Destroying it, however, is.
That's a lesson the military and the city have learned over time. Perhaps one day their efforts will teach everyone else the difference.