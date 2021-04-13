As campaign trial balloons go, former Gov. Nikki Haley’s was — appropriately enough — filled with hot air.
Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration, on Monday told reporters in Orangeburg that she won’t run for the presidency in 2024 if her former boss joins the race.
Duh.
That’s no doubt a heartbreaking and (for now) accurate assessment of her thinking. Haley has long been expected to run for president in 2024, and even set up a political action committee to that end.
But Trump continues to complicate those plans, and has upended her strategy repeatedly … as he is wont to do.
Since January, Haley has semi-successfully executed four about-faces on Trump’s future prospects and influence on her career plans. At first she declared the former guy finished after the Capitol riot, but changed her position when she saw that many in her party are willing to accept insurrection as an acceptable response to electoral failure.
So, on Monday, she basically anointed Trump the unannounced front-runner for the GOP nomination. Which probably isn’t wrong.
At this rate, we could see up to four-dozen more flip flops from Haley before the first 2024 presidential primaries. Which means she could likely start a successful company marketing casual footwear.
It’s sometimes difficult to decipher these comments from the South Carolina master of political double-speak. That’s why we’ve run a few of her Monday statements through our patented “Haley Decoder Machine,” borrowed from Mad Magazine’s “What they said/what they really mean” gadget.
See if this helps.
“I would not run if President Trump ran…”
Translation: I am wildly ambitious, but I am not stupid.
“…and I would talk to him about it.”
Translation: If he will quit denying my requests for a Mar-a-Lago photo op.
“That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point if that decision is something that has to be made.”
Translation: There’s no way he’s really running for re-election to a job he doesn’t want and didn’t do when he had it. But if he does, I won’t waste my time. Even I can’t out-pander Trump.
“I appreciated the way he let me do my job.”
Translation: Luckily he didn’t have much interest in foreign affairs, outside of building hotels, so I mostly escaped his microscopic attention span.”
“I think President Trump’s always been opinionated.”
Translation: What tweets?
“Every day Biden and Kamala Harris are in office unites the Republicans.”
Translation: My only hope is the polling that continually shows the popularity of this administration will convince the GOP to choose a candidate who can at least pretend to be moderate ... and sane.
Otherwise, 2028 here I come.