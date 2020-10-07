SULLIVAN’S ISLAND — It’s a picture-perfect morning here, and as usual, a lot of folks are spending it in the maritime forest.
Couples are out for their daily walk, mothers and daughters are taking a few minutes to get out of the house, and several people are exploring the sandy trails with their dogs.
Sarah Church seems to know them all, and not because she’s a member of Town Council. Like many other locals, Church and her husband walk through the maritime forest every day.
“This is one of the things people like about Sullivan’s,” Church says. “It’s a real, living forest.”
But its days are numbered.
Last week, a divided Town Council narrowly voted to break out the chainsaws here — ostensibly in the name of safety. But this is really all about ocean views and property values. You know, money.
The slimmest possible majority of council announced plans to settle a decade-old lawsuit on Sept. 30, and followed through on Friday ... just two days later. The plan will force the town to clear dozens of acres and allow residents, on their own dime, to pretty much gut this marvel of nature.
Proponents say this is a way to settle the issue and potentially avoid a damaging verdict down the road … even though the town hasn't lost one court decision in this ongoing feud.
Councilwoman Church, Mayor Pat O’Neil and Councilman Bachman Smith tried to stop this. They asked to delay the vote, give folks more time to register their opinions. Church even called for a referendum, but four other council members said no.
Because they know exactly what most islanders would say to practically clear-cutting the forest.
Sullivan's is beautiful, but anyone looking for a perfectly manicured, gated community is in the wrong place. And this plan stinks.
“We shouldn’t be making decisions like this during a pandemic, when people aren't paying attention and can’t attend meetings in person,” Church says.
Exactly. It looks bad, sort of — or exactly — like a plot to ram through an unpopular decision.
Unlike most barrier islands, Sullivan’s is growing … at least at its southern end. That's a fluke of nature caused by the harbor jetties, which temper erosion here. Most islands would kill for a thriving forest, storm buffer or simply some accreted land. And, make no mistake, most residents absolutely adore this place.
“I am disheartened and sickened,” Mayor O’Neil says. “It is a terrible disturbance of a truly unique reserve — compliments of God and the Army Corps of Engineers.”
But some people don’t see the beauty, the thousands of birds that live here or the ones that use the forest as a migratory way station. Instead, they complain about coyotes, snakes and other dangerous critters that make the forest their home.
Some even say it's a safe haven for criminals. Really.
Sarah Diaz has spent the morning in the forest, as she does every day. She’s a local biologist and independent researcher who’s been studying the birds here for years. Diaz can tell you every species of bird that lives here, and which ones stop as they migrate south for the winter and north for the summer.
She can also tell you how little the forest has changed since she played in it as a child.
“They are talking about taking out 53% of the myrtles, and cutting the rest off at five feet. It’s not healthy,” Diaz says. “If they do this, it will destroy the ecosystem. I’m heartbroken.”
Of course, the people of Sullivan’s aren't giving up. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control hasn't signed off on this yet (and shouldn’t), and there’s a chance the plan violates federal wetlands laws.
The Coastal Conservation League is expected to fight, and Church suggests residents sign up for the environmental group's email alerts to find out who and when they need to petition.
But for now, people are flocking here to enjoy the forest while they still can. As Diaz loads her gear into a wagon, calling it quits for the day, two women stop to say hello. They tell her they’re sorry for what’s happening to the maritime forest.
In a way, it sounds like they’re offering condolences, as if Diaz has lost a member of her family. And perhaps she has.