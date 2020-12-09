When someone claims that extending 526 to Johns Island would save drivers only 42 seconds, they’re obviously measuring in 2020 time.
As in, most years last 12 months; this one feels like it’s going on 40.
Rickey Dennis reported Tuesday that the U.S. PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group — a couple of “think tanks” — have named the proposed completion of I-526 one of the greatest “Highway Boondoggles” in the country.
Clearly, these are people who hate highways. They say roads don’t mitigate congestion, which is a theory. Maybe even a valid point. But let’s be honest: These are people who’d just as soon we only travel by bicycle … or oxcart.
It’s fine to oppose 526. Yes, it will displace a dozen or so residents, trample some marsh and cost more than $700 million. And sure, it could lead to more development on the largely rural island.
Even though, let’s be honest, that horse left the barn years ago — and a bunch of yuppies moved in.
The city and county could prevent more growth on Johns Island, if you really want to get into telling folks what they can do with their own property. But that’s an argument for another day.
The problem here is the anti-526 crowd repeatedly uses that “42 seconds” statistic out of context. It's what the media today diplomatically call a “falsehood.”
That number comes from a study that says all trips in West Ashley will improve by 42 seconds if 526 is finished. That includes a jaunt from Charles Towne Landing to the Total Wine to get ye olde booze on.
In other words, extending the highway improves commutes that do not include the use of 526. That 42 seconds is an average of all routes.
For people who must drive from Johns Island to West Ashley or North Charleston every day — roughly 25,000-plus folks, aka the ones we’re building the road for — it will make a considerable difference.
To illustrate, I drove the route during Monday afternoon rush hour. And mind you, this is paltry, pandemic-era rush hour:
5:13: Turned off 526 onto Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. This is where the highway now ends. Under current plans, you would continue on 526 about three miles to reach Maybank Highway near River Road.
Traffic merges onto Savannah Highway fairly easily this afternoon. I live within a couple miles of the highway's end, and know sometimes it's backed up from 3 p.m. until 6. Today is better than usual. There’s a slight slowdown near Savage Road, probably because some drivers are distracted by the window display at Badd Kitty.
5:19: Traffic comes to a standstill at the railroad trestle more than a mile from the intersection with Main Road. Sometimes it is backed up farther than this by 3 p.m.
5:26: After seven minutes and at least three cycles of the traffic light, turn onto Main Road. The traffic headed into West Ashley is bumper-to-bumper over the Limehouse Bridge, which doesn’t bode well for the return trip.
5:30: Going over the bridge, and the turn lane onto River Road is backed up. But I hit the light just right. River Road is a bear in the dark. Couldn’t bike here.
5:39: Arrive at the intersection of Maybank Highway and River Road. That’s 26 minutes and 11 miles. Even at rush hour, it wouldn’t take more than five minutes to cover the three miles on an extended 526.
So, on this particular day, 526 would save Johns Islanders 20-plus minutes.
If you think that’s something, however, just try getting off Johns Island…
5:40: Leave the intersection of Maybank and River.
5:46: River Road is gridlocked a couple of miles out from the intersection of River and Main. Can’t even see the light.
6:02: Finally turn onto Main, after sitting on a two-lane road long enough to listen to “Freebird” once or “Stairway to Heaven” twice. This is, in a word, ridiculous.
6:12: Reach the on-ramp for 526.
So, 32 minutes to go from Johns Island to West Ashley — slightly longer than the 3-5 minutes it would take on the highway. Not to mention the miles saved.
What did we learn? Well, it’s pretty easy to dismiss the need for a road you don’t use, even call it a boondoggle.
But it's really just an opinion, and maybe even a falsehood.