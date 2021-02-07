The guy says he accidentally dropped his mask in a puddle a couple of blocks back.
And even though he was about to walk into Uncork Charleston, he claims he doesn’t have any ID on him.
The officers are skeptical.
“How did you plan to get into the bar?”
The young man ends up with the second mask ordinance ticket of the night from the city’s Department of Livability and Tourism. And just about every one of the next 50 encounters goes the same way.
People cuss at them, they run, they argue, they whine. The city’s code enforcement officers endure a ridiculous amount of abuse from careless and entitled scofflaws. The names have been redacted to protect the clueless.
“A hundred dollars? Are you serious?”
“You’re ticketing people for masks? Grow up.”
“I’m not taking the ticket,” one young man protested.
He took the ticket.
No matter how bad you think it is on King Street, no matter how many people you imagine are behaving irresponsibly in this pandemic, it’s much worse. I spent Friday night with Charleston code enforcement officers as they patrolled the city’s busiest street, and it quickly became apparent why they now travel with police backup.
It’s a rough crowd out there.
One guy followed the team around, heckling them, urging people to run, to not give up their driver’s licenses. The police patiently and politely try to reason with him, but it does no good. He’s an inconsolable malcontent.
He is, however, wearing a mask.
The city began enforcing its mask ordinance in July, and when the warnings did little good, City Council added a fine. Then council jacked it up to $100. And at the first of the year, the city instituted a zero-tolerance policy and started saturation enforcement.
“Is there a reason you’re not wearing a mask?” officer Darrell Wright asks every person he stops.
A lot of them claim they don’t know about the law — despite the signs on the streets, in the windows of the bars and restaurants — but they all dig masks out of their pockets when the code enforcement officers approach.
They know; they just don’t care.
“What’s the difference? All those people in the bars aren’t wearing masks,” one man points out.
The guy’s obnoxious, but he makes a fair point. And it is the biggest problem here. While the city of Charleston is trying to be responsible, to keep people safe, the state of South Carolina allows people essentially to go maskless in bars and restaurants — and no city ordinance can trump that. The disconnect is insane, and it makes these officers’ job much harder.
A sign in the window at King Street Dispensary says “maintain social distancing,” and you have to wonder if it’s meant as a joke. Because inside the club, maskless minions are packed in like it’s a mosh pit, dancing to banal live music.
More than 100,000 Americans died of COVID-19 in January alone, and these folks are partying like it’s 1999.
When the code enforcement officers show up, some people waiting in the rope line scurry to put on masks. One guy, doing his best impersonation of a '90s teen movie villain, walks out of the club to razz the officers.
Over the course of the night, there were so many people flagrantly violating the mask ordinance, the team can barely cover six blocks before the bars and restaurants shut down. For 30 minutes at a time, they are stuck on a single street corner.
“Don’t worry, they’ll come to us,” officer Cody Shealy notes. He is correct.
Shealy and his partner, Peter Buck, normally police the city’s illegal short-term rentals, but, like Wright, they’ve been drafted into mask ordinance enforcement. It’s a thankless job.
One woman, who claims she works at a local hospital, says she knows nothing of the mask ordinance and it doesn’t matter because “this is at my own risk.”
Clearly, she doesn’t work in epidemiology.
Lee Burbage, the city’s Tourism Commission manager, says — believe it or not — this is not a particularly bad night for the patrol.
“It’s definitely gotten better, especially since we started doing saturation enforcement,” Burbage says. “They’re getting the message. I hope.”
In just a few hours, the Livability team has written 51 citations — Wright has actually run out of tickets in his book — and they expect to write many more after the bars shut down at 11 p.m., another Charleston coronavirus protocol.
But they don’t get the chance, because there’s a shooting at a bar less than a block from the team, the sound of gunfire echoing along King Street. Their police escorts take off to see what’s up, and Burbage says without backup, there’s little they can do.
He’s right. Too many fools, not enough tickets.