SULLIVAN’S ISLAND — It’s a pretty typical spring afternoon here in paradise.
A few people are milling about on the beach, a guy’s walking his dog along Ion, and the regulars are starting to wander into Dunleavy’s. The bartender greets one of them before he even settles onto a stool.
“We’ve got a new pilsner you might be interested in,” he deadpans. “It’s … called Lite.”
Which, of course, is the guy’s usual.
Here at the island’s oldest pub and unofficial town hall, folks aren’t big on change. Which was abundantly clear from Tuesday’s election. Mayor Pat O’Neil was reelected with 62% of the vote in what may be the largest turnout for a municipal election in island history.
At the same time, however, voters replaced half of Town Council — a political upheaval that residents contend wasn’t change so much as course correction.
See, for the past two years, O’Neil and like-minded town officials have been on the losing end of some 4-3 council votes that suggested Sullivan’s actually was changing.
There was talk of paid parking, rumors of expanding the commercial district … and that maritime forest lawsuit settlement.
Back in October, that slim council majority settled a longstanding lawsuit with some residents who are upset that the forest blocks their ocean views. Their arguments are more complex and nuanced, but the views are clearly the rub.
Proponents contend the settlement saved the town from a potentially costly payout, and the “trimming” is little more than forest management. The other side fears the goal is clear-cutting, and say settling a divisive issue with little public notice or input was underhanded.
And that, perhaps even more than affection for the forest, is why voters turned out everyone on the ballot who agreed to the settlement.
“They did it during a pandemic, when people are just trying to survive, figure out school and work and health,” says Councilwoman Sarah Church, a forest supporter who didn’t run for reelection.
“I know why they did it — they had two years where they had the majority,” Church says. “But I think a lot of people felt betrayed by that, and they remember that. I think more residents may have gotten more onboard with mediation if not for that.”
Nearly every election everywhere gets billed as the battle for a community’s soul, but some residents say it was true here. Penn Hagood, a former town councilwoman, wrote a Post and Courier op-ed in which she asked whether the island will remain Bedford Falls in spirit or become Pottersville.
The reference to “It’s a Wonderful Life” struck a chord with residents, and Wednesday afternoon Hagood was enjoying a similarly happy ending. On her daily walk, she ventured through the forest, stopping to watch a mallard hen and hatchlings playing in a particularly peaceful patch of its abundant wetlands.
She has no harsh words for anyone on council; many on both sides are friends, and Hagood knows the job isn’t easy.
“I’m grateful people are willing to stand up and serve the town,” she says. “There’s a lot to learn in the job — you have to know about water and sewer, paving roads and cleaning ditches. I think, with the forest, it was always the process that was the problem.”
The forest is a special place, exceedingly rare on a barrier island, but then all of Sullivan’s is rare. Even the campaign was unique. Longtime resident Karen Coste, a retired educator, made custom signs that, without mentioning any candidate, put the election in perspective with variations on famous quotations.
“Destroying our protected land is like burning a Renaissance painting to cook a meal,” one said. Another intoned, “What we stand for is what we stand on.”
Coste says the verses were casual, even sentimental, reminders of what the election was about.
“We knew there was a lot at stake,” she says. “We’re at a crossroads, and I wanted to remind ourselves what we have.”
Councilman Greg Hammond, who favored the forest settlement, says the islanders' will was clear on Tuesday. But he notes the losing councilmen won more votes than all but one prevailing council candidate in the past decade.
The point, Hammond says, is he hopes his new colleagues adhere to their promises to "hear all voices," because there are many on both sides here.
He's right, even though the folks gathered at Dunleavy’s Tuesday night, and again on Wednesday, are justified in calling the election a mandate.
They even asked Coste to make a new sign, which they planted outside the pub. It's the first thing people see when they arrive on the island now.
It says, “Welcome to Bedford Falls By The Sea.”