Dominion Energy customers, prepare to shell out more money for your power.
It stinks, but it’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of when the Public Service Commission gives its blessing.
The only real question is how much the company will raise rates. And for all those bettors out there, the over/under is 3.85% ... which is exactly half of what the monopoly utility asked the PSC for permission to enact.
As Andrew Brown and Avery Wilks report, Dominion is asking to increase its South Carolina power rates by 7.7% to recoup billions of dollars the company and its predecessor have invested over the past eight years. That would raise homeowners’ bills by nearly $10 a month on average.
People always get mad when utilities raise their rates, but folks who get their electricity from the company formerly known as SCE&G are going to be particularly testy, seeing as how the company fleeced them for years, to the tune of $2,000 each, for a couple of nuclear plants it didn’t even finish building.
And they are still on the hook to pay for that allegedly criminal boondoggle for another 20 years.
Ironically, the V.C. Summer scam is precisely the reason the PSC will have little choice but to grant Dominion’s proposed price increase. See, SCE&G, which once raised rates regularly and with wild abandon, stopped going through all that red tape shortly after it got permission to jack everyone for nuclear power costs.
The utility had so much money rolling in that it didn’t bother with the headache of requesting piddling rate increases.
As such, the company hasn’t asked for a general rate increase since 2012, and in eight years it’s incurred some legitimate expenses — new transmission lines, substations and the like — that it has every right to pass on to ratepayers. The PSC will have a hard time denying that’s the case. Especially since monopoly utilities have a state-guaranteed right to make a certain level of profit. Because, capitalism?
Another reason a rate hike is all but guaranteed is that, for all this talk of a newly conscientious Public Service Commission that gives more scrutiny to utilities, little has actually changed.
Take Palmetto Utilities Inc., which services parts of Columbia and Kershaw County. The company recently asked for permission to impose a 28% rate hike, and the PSC said, no, you’ll have to make do with only a 14% increase.
Which is exactly how the regulatory game has always been played. Back in the days before nuclear surcharges, SCE&G routinely asked for, say, 7% or 8% increases and invariably walked away with 4%. It’s like asking dad for $20 when you need $10. The utilities know that, and adjust accordingly.
It will be instructive, however, to watch the Thursday PSC hearing for Blue Granite Water Company, which services some areas around Columbia and Rock Hill. Blue Granite asked the PSC for various rate increases for different services, some up to 56% — yes, more than half. Commissioners told the utility no … that it had to make do with 18% to 36% increases. Because that’s the game.
The wild part is Blue Granite isn’t playing along. The company decided the rates PSC approved weren’t high enough and appealed to the state Supreme Court. Under arcane state laws, the company can implement higher rates than the PSC approved if it bonds them and repays customers with interest should it lose on appeal.
The PSC temporarily put the brakes on that earlier this month and will discuss it at 10 a.m. Thursday. State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, who’s been raising Cain about Blue Granite’s plan, said, “On the positive side, the PSC didn’t let them do that.”
Unfortunately, the PSC didn’t step in until the state’s consumer advocate raised questions.
The lesson here is Dominion almost assuredly will get the PSC’s blessing for a rate hike. Industry watchers say they’re mostly surprised the company didn’t ask for more, seeing as how it’s been so long since the last one.
That could be because Dominion knows how unpopular this will be, or because it’s already planning to come back for another rate increase as soon as it’s eligible.
The worst part for us is that none of this should be the least bit shocking.