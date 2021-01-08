It took just 2 minutes and 2 seconds for Charleston County Council to elect new officers Tuesday, the votes for chair and vice chair both splitting 5-4.
There were no debates, no speechifying and no rancor as Councilman Teddie Pryor reclaimed the chairmanship and Councilwoman Anna Johnson was appointed vice chair. It was all very businesslike, a parliamentary roll call.
Except the votes fell along party lines. Which is not nearly as common as you’d expect on County Council.
In 2016, Republican Elliott Summey was elected chairman by a council controlled by Democrats. And in 2017, a Republican-majority council installed Democrat Vic Rawl as chairman. Obviously, these folks are accustomed to working across the aisle.
In fact, it’s arguably ridiculous council is elected by party, especially in such polarized times, but that’s another column.
On Tuesday night, even council veterans weren’t sure how the election of officers would play out. See, two new members — Councilmen Kylon Middleton and Rob Wehrman — were sworn in prior to the meeting, and none of the old guard knew exactly what they’d do.
Middleton had told columnist Steve Bailey he considered himself chairman-ready, and — on this page — West Ashley Democrats called on Republicans to help get him elected.
There’s some internal politics there, apparently.
Pryor had been considered the frontrunner for the job, along with Republican Councilman Herb Sass, since Summey and Rawl announced their retirements last year.
Pryor has served six prior terms as chairman, so in some ways this was the least surprising outcome.
But there’d been talk — Republicans offering Middleton the vice chairmanship in exchange for supporting Sass as chairman — that lent some uncertainty.
That obviously didn’t go anywhere. No doubt local Democrats (at least the ones who don’t have a beef with Pryor) suggested it wouldn’t look good for its newest elected officials to, in their first vote, turn this increasingly blue county over to a Republican. Even if Sass, who’s as fair a councilman as anyone, is respected across the aisle.
Instead, council opted for a historic achievement. For the first time, County Council has an African American woman serving as vice chair, alongside Pryor — who’s beginning his seventh term as chairman, a feat not accomplished since former Chairman Barrett Lawrimore.
Pryor says council traditionally has had a “gentlemen’s agreement” that the first person to get five commitments is elected chairman without the sort of divided vote we saw Tuesday. That’s true, usually. Perhaps it was just a sign of the times.
But just because the new council’s first vote was a divided, don’t expect that to be the new norm.
Both Republican and Democratic council members say it’s much more complicated than that, and usually they work together.
“Our first priority is to get past this pandemic and get people vaccinated,” Pryor says. “We have to do something about affordable housing, get moving on improvements to the intersection of Main Road and Highway 17, and make a decision on what to do with the widening of Highway 41.”
All are important, overdue goals. And they could be divisive. There could be consternation over hiring a new county attorney following Joe Dawson’s departure. And it could get tense if the county — which hasn’t laid off employees throughout this plague — can’t agree on how to balance its budget.
Some Republican council members fear the new Democratic majority might want to raise taxes for some sort of affordable housing initiative, seeing as how those proposals failed in November referendums.
Should that happen, it likely will be council’s most divisive issue of the year.
But, like most things, that’s probably not strictly a partisan issue — at least not any more than finishing Interstate 526. Both new Democratic members have voiced support for completing the bypass, an issue most important to Republicans Sass and Brantley Moody. But the road has Democratic and Republican critics.
Pryor says that’s how council usually operates.
“We’re too close to the people to be partisan,” Pryor says. “We have too much in common for party ideology to divide us. Most of our votes are 9-0.”
And even though the vote for chairman wasn’t, not much else will change at the county. Council members may come and go, Pryor says, but “the show must go on.”