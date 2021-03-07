Virginia Jamison is tired of all the noise.
It’s not just the perpetual roar of 108,000 cars and trucks whizzing by on Interstate 26 every day and night ... some of them 18-wheelers jake-braking less than 100 feet from her house.
That’s bad enough, but Jamison may be even more sick of hearing the word “No.” Which is what follows her every attempt to get a sound barrier installed between her Northwood Estates neighborhood and the highway.
For more than a decade, Jamison has pleaded with local, state and federal officials to do something about the highway noise in her neighborhood. In some places it is measurably higher than national standards allow, and even hazardous to a person’s hearing.
Her quest eventually led her to run for North Charleston City Council, and she’s now in her second term. In six years, Councilwoman Jamison has secured support for sound barriers from various local, county and state officials.
There’s will, but there’s no way. That is, no money.
“I’m disgusted and a little bit frustrated, but still feel like I owe it to the people of the community to try,” Jamison says. “It’s really kind of sad. I just feel like somebody dropped the ball.”
Jamison has tried everything she can think of. She’s suggested sound-dampening asphalt, which is used in some places. No, that’s not something the state has approved for use here.
She tried to get a barrier included as part of the nearby Palmetto Commerce Parkway construction. No, that didn’t work.
Now she’s asked for a Federal Housing Authority inquiry to determine whether the government’s failure to act amounts to a civil rights violation.
Since that request earlier this winter, most state officials have quit talking to her. They won’t even say “No” anymore.
Charleston County officials say they’ve tried for years to secure federal money to build a sound barrier for Northwood Estates. Most recently, the county hired an outside company to do a noise assessment study of the community.
The company measured decibel levels at 279 houses in the neighborhood. The results were mixed, and not in a good way. At every home that backs up to the interstate, the sustained decibel level was 70-75, which is roughly as loud as a vacuum cleaner.
Continued exposure to noises above 70 decibels, by the way, can lead to permanent hearing damage.
Most other homes in the neighborhood registered noise levels in the low- to mid-60s, at or slightly above acceptable limits per Federal Highway Administration guidelines.
The report concluded that, by some measures, building a sound barrier for Northwood Estates would be reasonable. But under no accounting was such a project financially feasible.
“Reasonable but not feasible, that’s what they say,” Jamison notes.
Money, of course, is the issue. The county’s most recent study says a 1.3-mile sound barrier wall for Northwood Estates would cost $10.1 million.
To qualify for federal money, the barrier must cost no more than $30,000 per house protected. That $10.1 million price tag works out to about $36,000 per house.
What’s worse, the federal limit for sound barrier spending is $35 per square foot; the county’s estimate for the Northwood wall is $67 per square foot.
So, not feasible.
But do you know what really isn’t feasible? Setting a price for construction and not adjusting it for inflation regularly. That limit has been static for a while — Jamison knows because she’s heard it for so long. Anyone in government can tell you that’s unrealistic, that the costs of road projects go up almost monthly.
Naysayers will argue the interstate was there before Northwood Estates. But residents point out the noise wasn’t nearly as much of a problem when most of their homes were built, and I-26 was just a four-lane road.
Of course, the state builds sound barriers in some places. The Department of Transportation is putting one up for Rosemont, where the new port terminal exit off I-26 slices through the community.
Jamison worries this problem will only get worse. The Lowcountry is growing at such a pace that more traffic is inevitable; so is the prospect of widening I-26. Again
Which would put the highway even closer to the backyards in Northwood Estates.
As that traffic increases, and the interstate grows, more communities will demand sound barriers. Eventually, the state or the feds will give in. When they do, Northwood Estates should be first on the list.
But it would be cheaper, and fairer, to just pony up and build the barrier now. Virginia Jamison and her neighbors have been waiting long enough.
And they’re tired of this noise.