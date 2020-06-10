Quentin Williams has been training police officers to avoid implicit bias, improve community relations and de-escalate dangerous situations for years.
So, as you might imagine, his phone’s been ringing off the hook lately.
Since video surfaced of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s throat until he died, people around the world have been protesting the killing and demanding systemic change. It appears a lot of people are listening.
Williams — a former FBI agent, federal prosecutor, attorney and author of the book “How NOT To Get KILLED By The POLICE” — says it’s not only law enforcement agencies calling his nonprofit Dedication to Communities these days. Corporations and entire communities are looking for ways to repair a world riddled with disparity for their clients, customers and residents.
“The death of George Floyd started a movement,” Williams says. “It’s as though people are starting to get it. Can you imagine having a pandemic and it’s only the second-biggest story of the moment?”
A very good point. Of course, this has been an epidemic far longer than the coronavirus. And the camera phone has made it impossible to ignore.
Many police departments, including Charleston’s, have studied racial bias among their ranks to improve practices. And the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has contracted with Williams for years, training new and veteran deputies to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations and cut down on incidents of excessive force.
Williams says the foundation of change starts with the police building trust in their community. South Carolina could help foster that trust if lawmakers took some advice from 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson.
She says the Legislature needs to adopt recommendations from a prosecutors’ task force that she helped craft several years ago. One of those ideas, funding body cameras for all officers, is a no-brainer. Lawmakers approved body cameras after the Walter Scott shooting but didn’t fund them. And many departments simply can’t afford them.
More importantly, Wilson says the state needs an “excessive force” law … as 41 others already have. It should be spelled out exactly when the use of deadly force is justified. Basically, such a statute would outlaw killing a fleeing suspect unless the officer has real reason to believe his or her life or someone else’s was in immediate jeopardy.
“We expect officers to rush toward danger,” Wilson says, “and they are in a different situation from ordinary citizens. Because of that dynamic we create, they need to understand what they can and can’t do.”
Without such standards, prosecuting cops involved in suspicious deaths is nearly impossible. That erodes community trust and leads to more protests.
Last year, Wilson took steps to fix the system on her own. She announced new standard policies and procedures for officer-involved shootings. Amazingly, every law enforcement agency in the 9th Circuit, which includes Charleston and Berkeley counties, agreed to a mandate that no agency investigates one of its own, prosecutors are involved in such inquiries and victims’ families and the public are kept informed. That’s building trust.
These nationwide protests are proof that people want change (and no, not to “defund” police departments — that’s a red herring promoted by far-left activists and latched onto as a talking point by the far right).
As Williams notes, the vast majority of police officers are good people trying to do a dangerous job right for meager pay, and don’t deserve to be lumped in with the Minneapolis cop who killed Floyd.
But videos from around the country have given us too many examples of police assaulting protesters — which are not the same thing as rioters. A protester is exercising his 1st Amendment rights; a rioter is breaking stuff and needs to be arrested. Big difference. Cops especially must know the difference.
Williams says there is a three-fold solution to this problem: Departments must select the right candidates to be officers, train them properly and have the disciplinary procedures to punish people who don’t follow the law.
That’s exactly what Wilson is talking about, and state officials need to act sooner rather than later.
Most people understand the police have a tough job, but they also want them held to high standards. Because when most people do their job wrong, it’s a hassle.
But when a police officer makes a mistake, people can die.